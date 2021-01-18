GCN's In and Out festival is back with Lockdown LOLZ

GCN is proud to collaborate with the wickedly funny Shane Daniel Byrne for our first In and Out festival event of 2021, Lockdown LOLZ.

Join us on January 27 at 7 PM live on GCN’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for an evening of comedy and LOLZ looking back at the humour and creativity of the best online sketches that made us laugh and kept us going all throughout 2020.

Our host for Lockdown LOLZ is the iconic Shane Daniel Byrne. One of the breakout stars of online comedy in 2020 and a GCN fave. Queer comedians in fact led the charge of keeping our spirits up in the darkest of times. Shane’s Instagram comedy cheered up many a tough GCN zoom meeting in the thick of the pandemic and made so many folks days a little lighter.

Who better than Shane to guide us through the highs of online comedy and introduce us to some of the fabulous folks who created it helping us reflect on a year like no other and how comedy was there to save the day.

Guests for Lockdown LOLZ include the amazing Killer Sundy, Tony Cantwell, Michael Fry, Alison Spittle, the Queen of Captivity and GCN cover star, Viola Gayvis and more to be announced.

GCN’s In and Out Festival was developed last March at the start of Ireland’s first lockdown as a way for us to educate, entertain and inform the fabulous LGBTQ+ community. We ran digital events all throughout 2020 and we’re extremely proud that the project received funding along with 50 other community projects from Rethink Ireland’s Innovate Together fund in September 2020 allowing us to continue programming free and accessible events in 2021.

Join us on January 27th for Lockdown LOLZ live on Facebook and YouTube from 7 PM.