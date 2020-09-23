GCN's In & Out Festival among the awardees of the Innovate Together fund

Following a competitive selection process, Rethink Ireland have announced 51 projects which will receive funding from the Innovate Together Fund, including GCN’s In & Out digital festival.

The Fund supports charities’ innovative responses to the COVID-19 crisis that will also provide lasting change. GCN was awarded €50,000 for the digital series In & Out. Project lead, Katie Donohoe, said that this funding will allow the digital series to become a core part of GCN’s digital offerings:

“In & Out played a vital role in keeping the LGBT+ community connected during lockdown. We are eternally grateful to everyone who participated in what was a much-needed daily hour of LGBT+ creativity. With this funding we will be able to continue our digital series and connect with members of our community who may be more isolated and harder to reach.”

Following a competitive selection process which saw 481 projects apply, 51 were chosen to receive cash grants of between €20,000 and €200,000 to support their innovative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. These projects will also receive a non-financial business support package.

In & Out was developed to educate, inform and entertain Ireland’s LGBT+ community and connect with those in rural and remote settings isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Editor of GCN, Lisa Connell, said “Winning Rethink Ireland’s Innovate Together Fund is an essential support for the important work we do for the Irish LGBT+ community. The fund will allow us to sustain the recently introduced digital programming we created during this most unprecedented time. We believe in the power of visibility and representation, and this initiative will help strengthen our goal to further that.”

Deirdre Mortell CEO of Rethink Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce these 51 Awardees today under the first phase of the Innovate Together Fund. In these times of extraordinary crisis, the invention and imagination shown by the 481 applicants and 51 Awardees is remarkable. The projects cover the spectrum from physical and mental health supports, to online education, community outreach, sustainability, food security and reskilling our workforce. It is phenomenal to see the depth and breadth of innovation in Ireland at the moment. Our Fund remains open for philanthropic donations to increase the funds available in Round 2.”

GCN would like to congratulate all the other awardees working across a diverse range of areas, including our friends at HIV Ireland.

We will be announcing the incredible autumn schedule for In & Out in the coming weeks!