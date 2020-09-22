Fans angered after 'Love Island USA' star Noah Purvis slashed from show after gay porn past revealed

Just days after making his debut on Love Island USA on September 17, competitor Noah Purvis disappeared off the popular reality show for seemingly no reason. Fans were left confused at the new contender being completely slashed from the show, although CBS and ITV America told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that he was removed from production as he allegedly “provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement”.

Although this “false information” was never disclosed, Twitter sleuths believed that it was the Love Island contenders past as a sex worker, particular the fact that he worked in gay porn that caused production to remove him from the show.

Noah has been wiped clean from the show, unlike an eliminated contender, his biography and photographs have been removed from the official website. This only added fuel to the rumours that began to circulate online that Noah was kicked off the show due to his past as a sex worker.

Before his bio was removed from the website it described him as a “24-year-old home healthcare provider currently pursuing his credentials in massage therapy. Originally from St Louis, Missouri, Noah sees himself as a true Southern gentleman who knows when to close his mouth and listen to a woman’s needs.

“Outside of work, he spends his time bodybuilding and making comical videos for his YouTube channel, which has 10,000 subscribers. He is also a brand ambassador for personal training app Fitplan.”

Fans are now speculating that Noah’s failure to mention his work in the adult entertainment industry to production is what got him booted from the show and they are not happy.

After his first appearance on the show, many Love Island fans noticed that Noah looked remarkably similar to a gay porn star by the name of Ethan.

so apparently noah from love island used to be… uh.. an actor❤️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA (look at the spot on his chest) pic.twitter.com/skziyFBECU — Henry 🐝 #henrius (@henriusbb23) September 18, 2020

With his past in porn career coming to public attention right before he was removed from the show many people online are now accusing the Love Island USA of stigmatising sex work and treating Noah unfairly solely based on his work in the past.

them completely editing noah out of the show doesn't sit well with me. at all. sex work is work, it shouldn't be stigmatized this much. he didn't commit any crimes, he didn't hurt any body, he didn't hurt himself. why can't he be on the show?#loveisland #loveislandusa — mahk zuckaburga ⁷ (@joongles_png) September 20, 2020

Although the exact reason for Noah being chopped from this season of Love Island USA is yet to be confirmed many believe this theory to be the most probable, however, the producers have yet to further comment on the situation.