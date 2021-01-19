House of gay adult performer Matthew Camp burned down in alleged hate crime

Adult performer and TV host, Matthew Camp, has shared on social media that his house was burned to the ground in an alleged hate crime, as he and his housemate barely escaped with their lives.

Alongside photos of the burning house, Camp described, “An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside.

“I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

Camp also released footage taken from a security camera set up on his porch showing a hooded person carrying canisters which they then pour over the front of the house.

A GoFundMe account set up called Help Matthew Camp After Arson Attack has already flown past its $60,000 target in less than 48 hours. The account details how Camp and his roommate, Six Carter, heard an explosion caused by the gasoline which alerted them to the fire and enabled them to escape from the house.

The account continued, “The entire home eventually burned for three plus hours, leaving no personal possessions salvageable inside. Camera footage caught the attack and the perpetrator is being sought for attempted murder by the authorities.

Outside of his work as a queer content creator, activist, and artist, Matt has spent years empowering and supporting sex workers, the queer community, and outsiders in need. This is our chance to help repay him for his decades of care.”

Camp shared on his Instagram account, “To everyone reaching out, sending love, or even donating: I have never felt so blessed. I lost everything but feel like the luckiest guy on earth. I’m sorry if I miss a message or comment but know I’m going try to respond as best I can. I love you.”