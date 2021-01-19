It's never been easier to connect online with LGBTQ+ groups across Ireland

While there are so many downsides to the pandemic, one positive aspect is that the gaps created by geography have been eroded. As many LGBTQ+ groups from across Ireland take their services online, the LGBTQ+ community has been connecting in new ways. Someone living in Donegal can attend a coffee morning in Cork, those living in Galway can watch a drag show in Dublin.

While we look forward to spaces opening up again in the physical dimension, the pandemic has presented a unique opportunity to connect with Ireland’s wider LGBTQ+ community virtually.

One of the many LGBTQ+ groups who has moved many of its vital support services online is LGBT+ Health South Tipperary who offers support and information in a welcoming and safe space. Many of the group’s training and social activities with a focus on health and wellbeing have moved online.

Speaking about the importance of staying connected, Clonmel Community Resource Centre’s LGBT+ Project Health Support Worker Gerard Sweetman said:

“I think with everything going on we need to try to keep the community connected. Since last year we like others have had to adapt to the way we offer our supports. So all our supports and activities went online via zoom and teams, phone email and text support.

“What’s best about them being online is that people can connect from all areas to connect in and chat and not feel so isolated. I know from our groups sometimes the monthly group is their only way of connecting in and meeting others.

“I know some don’t like online but I would say keep connected either with online groups, phone, text or email and we will get back to where we were with face to face groups, coffee and chat and lots of activities when the pandemic ends and it will end.

“If anyone needs support or just a friendly chat contact us and connect in with our groups or WhatsApp group.”

Email [email protected] to get connected.

Here are the supports and services being offered by LGBT+ Health South Tipperary virtually:

LGB+ group – second Wednesday of each month. Trans group – last Thursday of each month

The parent/guardian information and chat group is for parents guardians of LGBTQ+ children and youth to support them so they can best support their child/teen.

Coffee and chat is bi-weekly on a Saturday morning.



LGBT+ Health South Tipperary are starting SOSA exercise seated classes from February 4 with thanks to ETB Tipperary. It is a fun class to music from 60s 70s 80s and 90s. To register email [email protected]

LGBT+ Health South Tipperary also offer one to one support and chat via phone and online.

Connect with LGBT+ Health South Tipperary on Facebook or email [email protected] to find out more.