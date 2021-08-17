The NXF announces new Board members and Chairperson

Following an extensive recruitment process, the Board of the National LGBT Federation (NXF), publishers of GCN Magazine, and hosts of the national LGBTQ+ Awards, The GALAS, are excited to announce the addition of new Board members and the appointment of Gavin Hennessey as the new Chairperson of the NXF.

Caroline Keane, the current Chairperson of the charity, is to step down in September having been at the helm since 2016. Caroline said:

“It has been an absolute honour to have led the NXF and especially during the last 18 months when we have faced unprecedented challenges. It’s an exciting time for the NXF to be bringing new members on board with fresh perspective and much needed skills in the areas of publishing, policy, media, business and strategy. I’m also really pleased that through this recruitment process we have identified an experienced and suitable person, in Gavin, to take on the lead of the NXF.”

New Board members include Gavin Hennessey, Siobhan Curran, Rob Partridge, Emily Brennan, Anna Nolan, Conor McCarthy, and Hayley Fox-Roberts. The new members all have extensive experience of, and significant involvement in, LGBTQ+ activism.

Steve Jacques, Vice-Chairperson added:

“It was a tough process to shortlist from over 22 applicants all with motivation and experience. We feel that we have selected board members that match the current skills requirements of the NXF and to take the organisation in to its next strategic period. We will be saying goodbye to Caroline who has been an outstanding Chairperson and both the NXF and GCN have been the better for having her lead us. I look forward to working with Gavin and the new Board members.”

The new Board will commence on September 2021 following confirmation at the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place on Monday September 20 at 6.30pm.

For more information, you can click here and/or contact [email protected]