Princess Mary of Denmark speaks out in support of LGBTQ+ people at World Pride event

As World Pride continues, many incredible events have already taken place, including the Human Rights Forum, at which Princess Mary of Denmark gave a speech in support of LGBTQ+ people.

Princess Mary, who is the first royal patron of World Pride, delivered the opening address at the Forum, the aim of which is to “create opportunities to target different groups within and outside our community, including politicians, activists, media, government officials, and the general public, and bring them together to create awareness, understanding and give everybody the possibility to broaden their horizons and take action.”

The Princess told those gathered, “There is no room for discrimination in Human Rights. Just as there is no room for discrimination in being exactly who you are and loving who you love.”

The royal also share the proverb, ““Love, like rain, does not choose the grass on which it falls”.

On August 16, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended the opening of the Human Rights Forum at UN City Copenhagen. The Human Rights Forum, which is part of WorldPride and EuroGames, takes place from 16 to 20 August. pic.twitter.com/RI3s14SE9l — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) August 16, 2021

Post speech, Princess Mary shared with the UNFPA that “the conversation was also about the fact that human rights apply to all people regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity and how important it is that human rights are respected worldwide and that everyone has the right to be who they are.”

Copenhagen is also hosting the LGBTQ+ inclusive EuroGames as well as World Pride. Running until August 22, World Pride will see a multitude of events covering human rights, arts, sport and culture. While there will be no official Parade due to Covid concerns, Saturday August 21 will see no less than six Pride marches beginning at different locations across the city.

In a statement before the opening of World Pride, Lars Henriksen, Chair of Copenhagen Pride, said, “The immense pride we feel at being honoured to host the seventh WorldPride is only strengthened by the enormous challenge of organising this event in the midst of a pandemic that has affected so many people across the world.

“We are determined, and we are optimistic, that we will give hope for the future for LGBTI+ people everywhere, ensuring that these eleven days will have an impact for many years ahead.”