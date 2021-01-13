The legendary Pillow Queens make their awesome US television debut

It was always only a matter of time until they took over the world, but Dublin band, and queer favourites, Pillow Queens, made their US television debut last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and it was glorious.

Before knocking it out of the park with an excellent performance of their song, ‘Liffey’, band members Pamela Connolly and Sarah Corcoran chatted with host, James Corden, about making music and releasing their debut album during lockdown.

Speaking about In Waiting, Sarah shared, “It’s a strange time to release an album, but we released it ourselves, did all the mail orders ourselves, so it was a really exciting time, and all the feedback has been really positive.”

Positive is an understatement, with the album being nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize and featuring heavily on many ‘best of’ lists – including James Corden’s, who described it as “one of the best of 2020”.

During their chat with Corden, Sarah also looked ahead for 2021, saying, “Hopefully, when we can get back out and gigging, it’ll have been worth the wait.” Judging by the incredible reaction so far, there’ll be a lot of folk lining up for those gigs. Social media is ablaze with praise, with The Late Late Show sharing, “Pillow Queens will knock your socks right off with their greatness!” Viewing their performance, it’s impossible to disagree with that.

Before their US debut, in a previous GCN feature, GCN’s Managing Editor, Lisa Connell shared that the Pillow Queens are “a breath of fresh air for dykes in Ireland. It’s mad to think how much we needed them and didn’t know.”

Despite world domination lying in wait, the band summed up the whole experience in their own inimitable style with a simple – “Ah yeah, that was a bit of craic altogether.”

Long live the Queens.