The legendary Pillow Queens make their awesome US television debut

It was always only a matter of time until they took over the world, but Dublin band, and queer favourites, Pillow Queens, made their US television debut last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and it was glorious.
Before knocking it out of the park with an excellent performance of their song, ‘Liffey’, band members Pamela Connolly and Sarah Corcoran chatted with host, James Corden, about making music and releasing their debut album during lockdown.
Speaking about In Waiting, Sarah shared, “It’s a strange time to release an album, but we released it ourselves, did all the mail orders ourselves, so it was a really exciting time, and all the feedback has been really positive.”
Positive is an understatement, with the album being nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize and featuring heavily on many ‘best of’ lists – including James Corden’s, who described it as “one of the best of 2020”.
During their chat with Corden, Sarah also looked ahead for 2021, saying, “Hopefully, when we can get back out and gigging, it’ll have been worth the wait.” Judging by the incredible reaction so far, there’ll be a lot of folk lining up for those gigs. Social media is ablaze with praise, with The Late Late Show sharing, “Pillow Queens will knock your socks right off with their greatness!” Viewing their performance, it’s impossible to disagree with that.
.@PillowQueens will knock your socks right off with their greatness! #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Q4JF4meNzg
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 13, 2021
Before their US debut, in a previous GCN feature, GCN’s Managing Editor, Lisa Connell shared that the Pillow Queens are “a breath of fresh air for dykes in Ireland. It’s mad to think how much we needed them and didn’t know.”
Despite world domination lying in wait, the band summed up the whole experience in their own inimitable style with a simple – “Ah yeah, that was a bit of craic altogether.”
Long live the Queens.
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.