RuPaul rips into Drag Race UK contestant over H&M dress

Spoilers ahead! Drag Race fans are quaking after RuPaul brutally ripped into contestants over their runway looks and delivered a rage fuelled monologue – over H&M of all things.

In the first episode recorded since filming halted last year, eight remaining Drag Race UK queens returned for a Eurovision-inspired group challenge. There are noticeable differences to the show from that seven-month break, such as two contestants having some ‘work done’ and an evicted Joe Black returning to replace Veronica Green, who tested positive for COVID-19.

However, one major change that no was expecting came in the form of RuPaul unleashing her unbridled rage towards H&M. Fans have seen Mama Ru deliver tough love to the queens before but her volatile eruption over the contestant’s runway was a devastating and uncomfortable experience.

First up, Tia Kofi was read the house down after her runway was deemed underwhelming and did not measure up to what was expected from a seven-month break. Hot on her heels (and have mercy, if those heels came from Pennys), returning queen Joe Black, who noted on Twitter that they only had three weeks to prepare, came under fire after confessing to wearing a H&M dress during her group number.

In an unexpected turn of events, RuPaul let Black have it over her clothing choice, “That outfit, off the rack, was a huge disappointment to me. That’s what everyday people do. And you should know that – because you are a star. And this goes to all of you up here. And if it is from H&M, you’d better glitter the fuck out of it, and make it something special. We’re looking for Great Britain’s next superstar. Don’t waste my time… I don’t want to see any fucking H&M!”

Despite Joe admitting she had better outfits that were perhaps “too old-looking” for a girl group challenge, RuPaul continued her outburst, “Listen, I came all the way across the pond. I want more! I want more! Is that asking for too much? I don’t think so. It’s the biggest stage for drag in the world – this is the Eurovision of drag!”

After the latest episode aired, people quickly jumped in to defend Black and call RuPaul out. Fan favourite Drag Race UK queen Ginny Lemon wrote, “Screaming and swearing at desperate out of work queens for being too regional and unable to afford costumes after 7 months of jobless despair…Nah babz I’m better off at home fank u very much.”

Semi-finalist Cheryl Hole expressed, “Thank god Ru didn’t know half my wardrobe was H&M when I was there.”

One person shared on Twitter, “Queens: ‘yeah I’ve lost basically all my income due to this pandemic.’ *five minutes later* RuPaul: ‘Tia Kofi why haven’t you completely upgraded your wardrobe yet!! Joe Black how DARE you wear something from H&M?!?’”

A drag artist wrote on Twitter, “7 months of a worldwide pandemic when drag performers couldn’t work? 7 months that Joe spent not knowing that they were going to be back in the competition? 7 months to improve runway looks, sure, but getting pissed over a challenge outfit that ultimately shouldn’t matter??”

While RuPaul’s outburst over the H&M dress left many fans reeling in anger, it also unleashed an All Star cast of memes over on queer Twitter. At this rate, once clubs reopen, people can surely expect a queen to lipsync this infamous monologue.

Me: Maybe I should apply for Drag Race UK next season RuPaul: I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M!!! Me: pic.twitter.com/0rcdbK8Q86 — Monopoly Phonic (@MonopolyPhonic) February 11, 2021

RuPaul losing it over a H&M dress is my sleep paralysis demon — rachel (@commedesrachel) February 11, 2021

When RuPaul sees a £7.50 H&M polo neck #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/qK56IHnkqT — Harry Boyss (@HarryBoyss) February 11, 2021

BREAKING: High street fashion giant H&M to enter administration pic.twitter.com/2am6Za9dVf — Harry🌈 (@harryjonesxx) February 11, 2021

Global H&M stock after RuPaul's Drag Race UK pic.twitter.com/cTH3on0QYU — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 12, 2021

Later in the episode, RuPaul apologised for her comments towards Black. She said: “I want you to know that if I was a little too hard on you earlier, it’s because I see so much potential in each of you. And if nothing else, these times have taught us to seize the day. Carpe diem, darling! Look around you, look at the past winners, look at what you are doing right now and make it happen.”

“Plus, Mama Ru was locked up in quarantine for two weeks, so that might have a little something to do with it,” RuPaul concluded.

In light of the RuPaul outburst over a H&M dress, the wise words of Michelle Visage have gained new relevance: “It’s…a piece of fabric.”