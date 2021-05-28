Drag Race Italy is coming, can you handle it?

Remember just yesterday when it seemed like All Stars 6 would be the biggest news from the world of Drag Race in 24 hours – well think again, because Italy is getting in on the gig.

It’s just been reported that Italian TV network, Discovery, are producing their country’s iteration of the global phenomenon. This announcement comes hot on the heels of Drag Race España which we can expect in TWO DAYS. Seems like RuPaul won’t rest until we have a Drag Race Tuam or Kimmage All Stars 2.

It doesn’t seem like there’s too many hints about Drag Race Italy apart from news that social media comedian and influencer, Tommaso Zorzi has been linked as a possible host. And that little bit of news has already caused high drama.

Zorzi has been blasted for his chummy behaviour with Italian politician Giorgia Meloni on a TV show. Meloni is noted for her anti-LGBTQ+ political leanings, which apparently didn’t stop Zorzi from laughing and joking with her on screen. This did not go down well with the queer community, as a petition was instantly launched demanding that Zorzi be removed from the judging panel.

Almost 1500 people have signed the Change.org petition, which also accuses Zorzi of bi-erasure, toxic masculinity, looking down on people from certain parts of Italy and sympathising with the far right. Great first choice, Drag Race producers!

While we wait to see how all of that will pan out, World Of Wonder co-founders, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, have welcomed the Spanish offshoot, which begins May 30, to the fold. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever,” said the duo.

Well, they’re certainly making sure people get it, with rumoured International All Stars, Drag Race Canada series two and an inevitable US season 14.

You wouldn’t think there was enough makeup in the world…