Meet the fierce queens of the first season of Drag Race España

Just days after Symone snatched the Season 13 crown, and only days before the premier of Drag Race Down Under, World of Wonder have announced the ten sickening queens that will be competing for the title of Spain’s First Drag Superstar on Drag Race España!

The cast will boast the following Spanish queens: Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugáceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena, and Drag Vulcano.

The Spanish spin-off will follow in the footsteps of its American, British, Dutch, Canadian, Thai, and Australian predecessors by having its contestants compete in a series of challenges testing their acting, fashion, and comedy skills. At the end of each week the bottom two queens will go head-to-head in a lip-sync smackdown to earn the right to stay in the competition.

The last queen left standing will be crowned Spain’s First Drag Superstar!

Legendary drag performer Supreme de Luxe will serve as the series’ host and head judge. Joining her on the panel will be the creators behind HBO Max’s Veneno, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. Designer Ana Locking will also stand-in as a judge on the panel. While the entire roster of guest judges for the season has yet to be announced, fans can expect the likes of actress Paca La Piraña and actor Jon Kortajarena to make appearances.

WOW co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barato welcomed the Spanish spin-off into the Drag Race franchise with open arms. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever,” said the duo.

While the exact release date for Drag Race España has yet to be revealed, the series will premiere soon on WOW Presents Plus in the UK. Episodes will air at the same time they are set to premiere on ARTESplayer PLUS in Spain.

Check out our 10 new queens in their sickening promo looks below!

