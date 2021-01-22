Here are the rumoured queens of Drag Race Australia

The Drag Race rumour mill has been putting in the work to serve fan’s a gag worthy potential list of queens who might be competing on the Australia spinoff show.

Hosts RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be heading to New Zealand for an all new Drag Race spinoff. So fan’s better prepare themselves for every single kangaRu and any other Australian based pun because the show’s going down under later in 2021.

Drag Race Australia Instagram page shared the following message in December, “It’s coming! The Queens will fly to Auckland to start their 14-day isolation at the beginning of January and start filming around the 29th. Start your engines ladies.”

While very little has been revealed about the show, beyond a short snippet announcement, Drag Race detectives are quickly piecing together a potential list of queens for the Australia spin off. Let’s have a look at who might be bringing the thunder from down under:

Coco Jumbo

Sydney’s Favourite drag queen Coco Jumbo would be an epic addition to the world of Drag Race because she sure knows how to turn out a fierce look.

Prozac

This clubkid from Melbourne might just make herstory as the first cis woman to compete on Drag Race. Prozac delivers imaginative and bold looks, which need their time in the spotlight.

Karen From Finance

Hot tea, mama ☕️ pic.twitter.com/fhTEJLeKOY — Karen From Finance (@KarenFrmFinance) August 1, 2019

Having already made several appearances on WOW Presents and known by many Drag Race alumni, this queen seems to be guaranteed a spot on the Australia spin off. The Kween of Koporate Karen from Finance knows what it takes to run a business and will be aiming for that crown.

Etcetera Etcetera

Every season needs a glamour queen and Etc Etc brings that in spades. They know how to serve, so get into it.

Scarlett Fever

Someone call a doctor cause Drag Race Australia seems to have a case of Scarlett Fever. This sickening Brisbane drag performer would be an incredible addition to the show.

Art Simone

We've swapped Denim for Diamonds – Highway to Heel Episode 2 comes out TOMORROW exclusively on #WOWPresentsPlus pic.twitter.com/usqY8Bknam — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) November 25, 2020

The legendary drag diva of Australia Art Simone would be a phenomenal performer to compete on the show. Bringing looks, charisma, and comedy, she seems set for the finale.

Felicia Foxx

Felicia Foxx is an Aboriginal entertainer, artist and activist who uses her social media accounts as powerful calls for change. It would be amazing to see her on the first season of Drag Race Australia (and if not, fingers crossed she will make an appearance in the next one).

Scarlet Adams

Drag Queen, Costume Designer, Burlesque Dancer and Party girl Scarlet Adams has been teased to be one of the contestants.

Jojo Zaho

This proud Indigenous drag queen could be shantaying down the runway very soon.

Sellma

The singing smiling nightmare from Brisbane Sellma looks set to be bringing her devilish charms as a cast member on Drag Race Australia.

Tora Hymen

Fans are set on the iconic Tora Hymen making an appearance as one of the cast on Drag Race Australia after she recently announced a break from social media.