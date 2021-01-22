The fantastic Pride At Work event returns next week as part of Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride’s Winter Pride celebrations – but this time it’s going digital, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

The two-day event will focus on adapting to new working conditions caused by COVID-19 and the specific challenges LGBTQ+ people face, with the second day tailored to those who have lost or are at risk of losing employment due to the crisis, and those entering the workforce.

Like many Pride organisations around the world, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride have managed to connect and inform the community despite restrictions by bringing their essential work online, and this terrific event is no exception.

Pride At Work is free to take part, and you can register for tickets here. So what can you expect to see? Day one includes the following events:

LGBTQ+ Staff Networks Put to the Test

Coming out of a world where employers invested heavily in staff networks and social activities that kept people in the office and tied work and social life together, this module will ask if LGBTQ+ staff networks are still keeping people connected and explore ways they can continue to support their members, both current and past.

Why Be Out When Everyone is in?

Do diversity and inclusion still matter when so many people work alone? As many LGBTQ+ people come out in stages, close friends, then work colleagues, then family, will people find it harder to come out, and what can be done to help?

Building Resilience – While Working from Home

Participants will gain practical skills to develop self-awareness, create a self-care practice, understand the importance of boundaries, improve communication skills, acquire the skills to work effectively and make working from home more enjoyable.

The Role of Philanthropy in Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities

This panel will reflect on the role corporate philanthropy has played in supporting LGBTQ+ communities over the past number of years, including at landmark moments like Marriage Equality.

Day two will be just as filled with informative panels, including:

Know Your Allies

In this module, you will learn to identify and more importantly practice effective allyship in the workplace and beyond.

Valuing Your Abilities

Learn how to identify and use the transferable skills and life experiences that will set your CV, cover letter and interview apart from other candidates. You will benefit both professionally and personally from an increased self-awareness and learn how to use your individuality as an asset.

Support Available

Technological innovations and other predictable and unpredictable drivers of change, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, are constantly reshaping the economy, and with it, the demand on workers and their skills. In this module, representatives from the Departments of Social Protection and Education discuss government initiatives for life-long learning, the range of training opportunities and supports available and how to access them.

Career Coaching with Pride

This module is all about building a strong foundation for your career and will focus on getting the basics right. You will learn everything from career design to navigating job sites and effective job searching as well as virtual interviewing.

Participants can take part online either live or anytime after (all modules will be available to watch after the event through our website). Those who take part in all eight modules through the conference platform and complete a questionnaire will receive a 2021 Pride at Work training course certificate.

For more information, or to register your interest, visit here.