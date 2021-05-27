Gag-worthy lineup for Drag Race All Stars 6 revealed

Just when you thought there was going to be a second of your life not stuffed to bursting with drag queens, Ru’s back to knock that idea right out of your head, as the lineup for Drag Race All Stars 6 has just been, well, ru-vealed.
With Drag Race Down Under currently mid-season (and showing slight signs of series fatigue) and Drag Race España mere seconds away, the US queens are shouting “look at us, look at us!” with the announcement that All Stars 6 will return on June 24.
But, and it’s a big but, are we really looking at an all stars cast? A large portion of the queens featured didn’t get past seventh place. Although, until they churn out a few more seasons, the pickings were pretty slim – as evidenced by the fact that for four of our queens, it will be the third time they’ve appeared on the show.
Anyway, enough with the chit-chat, it’s time to bring back my, sorry, Ru’s girls.
A’keria C Davenport
Were you wondering where the body is?
The BAWDY is BACK! 🔥 @A_doubleC_D sashays into #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lcDW2zqS0I
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Pandora Boxx
Some things can’t be kept in a box.
Special delivery! 📦
It's Season 2's Miss Congeniality, @ThePandoraBoxx! 💋 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 😊 pic.twitter.com/lcN45WbGeF
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Kylie Sonique Love
Christmas wasn’t enough, she wanted an extra series.
Touch ALL this skin, darling! 😍 @xoSonique brings the body-ody-ody to #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z4lHemznQs
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Yara Sofia
Will third time be the charm?
Echa pa’lante! 💥 @yarasofiapr brings the heat to #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opbSCBeFYl
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
The migraine in human form returns.
Munch, munch, crunch, crunch! @SilkyGanache joins the bunch! 😍 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/HqsBKgUnHt
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Serena ChaCha
She reads books.
Representing Panama, it's @SerenaChaCha! 🦜💫 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Pcc95b9Y19
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Ra’jah O’Hara
Let’s see if she brings her bootyhole with her.
We ARE gagging for @RaJahOHara! 😍
The Queen of Confessionals joins #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 💜⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iiyL94cwOi
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Jiggly Caliente
May we call you…oh you know the rest.
May we call her Jiggly? 😇 @jiggly_official is ready to get this party all-started! 🔥 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/xHRqstoOSM
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Jan
If she doesn’t win the song and dance challenge, there will be blood.
Move over sis, it's JAN! 💜🎒 @janjanjan slays her way into #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YooOQgoXnu
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Scarlet Envy
She wants the world, will the feeling be mutual?
The world wants her, and the feeling is mutual! 😉 @ScarletEnvyNYC sashays into #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/yoEtS0BdlR
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Trinity K Bonet
Stop running her damn light bill up.
She's the lip sync assassin of Season 6, it's @trinitykbonet! 💥 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ousOu5m8Dq
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Ginger Minj
Where’s she from? Her house.
C'mon Glamour Toad! 🐸💅 @TheGingerMinj is back, back, back again!💓#AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uYNxFj9FMg
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
Eureka O’Hara
Watch that knee!
Like a phoenix from the ashes, it's @eurekaohara! 💓 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OAYnlUnR62
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021
So there we have it, drag fans! You can catch the queens on Paramount Plus from June 24.
