Gag-worthy lineup for Drag Race All Stars 6 revealed

Just when you thought there was going to be a second of your life not stuffed to bursting with drag queens, Ru’s back to knock that idea right out of your head, as the lineup for Drag Race All Stars 6 has just been, well, ru-vealed.

With Drag Race Down Under currently mid-season (and showing slight signs of series fatigue) and Drag Race España mere seconds away, the US queens are shouting “look at us, look at us!” with the announcement that All Stars 6 will return on June 24.

But, and it’s a big but, are we really looking at an all stars cast? A large portion of the queens featured didn’t get past seventh place. Although, until they churn out a few more seasons, the pickings were pretty slim – as evidenced by the fact that for four of our queens, it will be the third time they’ve appeared on the show.

Anyway, enough with the chit-chat, it’s time to bring back my, sorry, Ru’s girls.

A’keria C Davenport

Were you wondering where the body is?

Pandora Boxx

Some things can’t be kept in a box.

Kylie Sonique Love

Christmas wasn’t enough, she wanted an extra series.

Yara Sofia

Will third time be the charm?

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

The migraine in human form returns.

Serena ChaCha

She reads books.

Ra’jah O’Hara

Let’s see if she brings her bootyhole with her.

We ARE gagging for @RaJahOHara! 😍 The Queen of Confessionals joins #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 💜⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iiyL94cwOi — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

Jiggly Caliente

May we call you…oh you know the rest.

May we call her Jiggly? 😇 @jiggly_official is ready to get this party all-started! 🔥 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/xHRqstoOSM — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

Jan

If she doesn’t win the song and dance challenge, there will be blood.

Scarlet Envy

She wants the world, will the feeling be mutual?

The world wants her, and the feeling is mutual! 😉 @ScarletEnvyNYC sashays into #AllStars6 – premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/yoEtS0BdlR — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

Trinity K Bonet

Stop running her damn light bill up.

Ginger Minj

Where’s she from? Her house.

Eureka O’Hara

Watch that knee!

So there we have it, drag fans! You can catch the queens on Paramount Plus from June 24.