Upcoming ‘Together’ conference to focus on LGBTQ+ youth issues

The ‘Together’ conference, a brand new collaboration, will bring together organisations from Europe and Central Asia to examine the needs of LGBTQ+ youth and explore ways to implement change.

Irish based charity ShoutOut, who will be co-organising the event, told GCN, “ShoutOut is delighted to collaborate with organisations across Central Asia and Europe to organise the first-ever conference of its kind.”

The ‘Together – Today in Resistance, Tomorrow in Solidarity, and Forever in Freedom’ conference takes place online on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

The strategic conference will invite young LGBTQ+ activists and youth-led, youth-focused organisations to come together to produce a stronger movement locally, regionally, and globally.

As ShoutOut explains, “‘Together’ 2021 will gather LGBTQ+ youth to discuss important issues like housing, education, health, political participation and employment.”

The conference aims to give agency and voice directly back to young people. As the programme explains, “Youth can and do change the world! They have always been at the forefront of transformative, sustainable, and global change.

“Yet, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) youth worldwide disproportionately face violence, stigma, and discrimination due to who they are, who they love, and the activism they do.

“These interpersonal and structural inequalities often deny LGBTQI+ youth their human rights to education, employment, health, housing, and meaningful political participation; inequalities which have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In order to make the #TogetherStatement we are going to be focusing on five key issue areas during the #TogetherConference Housing 🏠

Political Participation 🏛️

Health 🩹

Employment 💰

Education 🧑‍🎓 Have your voice heard

Register now https://t.co/Mp6R5RafYk pic.twitter.com/ABSK6ZsrYA — Global Queer Youth Network (@GlobalQueerYN) December 1, 2021

The conference will culminate in the publication of The Together Statement, a democratically-created collective statement that will be used for meaningful impact among policymakers, activists, community-based organizations, and academics. It will be co-signed by attendees and will be used in advocating for the liberation of LGBTQ+ people.

The conference aspires to create “a new normal that is more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable.”

Highlighting the importance of their participation in the conference, ShoutOut explains, “As we work for the liberation of queer young people in Ireland, we understand above all else that queer solidarity is a global battle. ”

The ‘Together’ conference will be hosted by ShoutOut, ILGA World, Kyrgyz Indigo, The Global Center, Feminita Kazakhstan, and IGLYO.

Click here to register for the event.