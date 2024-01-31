Drag Race star Amanda Tori Meating praised for coming out as trans

Fans are celebrating alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 star Amanda Tori Meating who talked about her evolving transgender identity during a recent podcast interview.

For about four years prior to competing on Drag Race, Amanda identified as non-binary. She said during this time, she was figuring out where she sat on the transgender spectrum, but her identity exploration was hindered by being in a relationship with someone who was unsupportive.

The New York-based queen shared on the Quick Drag podcast with Entertainment Weekly, “It wasn’t at all supported by my partner, and it ended up being a big part of why I had to leave, because he didn’t want to be with a trans person. I was in a bad place about it, mentally, for a while, but you get to a point where you’re like, I have to do what’s right for me, and that involved getting out of that.”

After leaving the relationship with her ex-husband, Amanda competed on Drag Race where she felt empowered to stand up for herself and fully embrace her identity for the first time.

She said that joining the show meant being surrounded by people who consistently called her Amanda for the first time. She said she realised, “how good that felt and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity.”

After Drag Race Season 16 filming was complete, and Amanda returned to her normal life, she said, “It was kind of jarring to go from that environment where everyone is calling me Amanda and she/her-ing me, to being called by my government name again, and he/him.”

She added, “That experience helped push me out of the nest a little bit and crack the egg.”

At this point, Amanda is enjoying this new era of self-acceptance as she embraces her gender identity. She says she doesn’t feel fully ready to call herself a trans woman yet, rather, she clarified, “I feel like that’s a bit of an achievement that I’ve yet to score, but I refer to myself as a t-girl at the moment.”

Now she’s thriving as her authentic self, with fans and members of the drag community sharing messages of support.

Choreographer Laganja Estranja and fellow Drag Race alumni said, “I’m so proud of you @AmandaTori69 ConDRAGulations and welcome to the family,” and World of Wonder added, “Condragulations @AmandaTori69 on this next step in your journey, we love you!”

Several Drag Race alums have come out as trans in recent months, including Adore Delano, Jade Jolie and Madame LaQueer.

Fans of the series are looking forward to seeing what else this Season 16 has in store for Amanda Tori Meating. She is competing alongside Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse.