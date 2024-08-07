Chappell Roan is looking for local drag artists to open her Dublin show

Chappell Roan is looking for three Irish drag artists to open her Dublin show. The queer superstar plays in the 3Olympia Theatre on September 17 as part of The Midwest Princess tour.

In a social media post published on Sunday, August 4, the singer invited performers to submit an application for a chance to support her at one of her gigs all across the EU and UK. As part of the Google Form, interested drag acts must provide several details including their social media and a link to their best performance.

drag artists ✩ ✩ ✩ we are taking submissions for my eu/uk headline shows https://t.co/OR5OBHcpGT pic.twitter.com/gVrDtxoPN0 — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 4, 2024

Applicants are additionally asked to say in which venues they usually like to perform and recommend another artist for consideration. They must also confirm that they can put on an 8 to 10-minute performance involving lip-syncing to popular, high-energy songs and that they are willing to dress up for their city’s theme.

At her drag-inspired headline shows, Chappell sets a dress code and asks crowds to come decked out in their own fabulous get-ups. Whether it’s the rhinestone cowgirl ‘Pink Pony Club’ theme or the red and black ‘My Kink is my Karma’ option, the prompts ensure that every night turns into a mass celebration where fans can let their freak fly.

“It feels like a community…You’re allowed and encouraged to dress up crazy, because everyone else will be too,” the singer explained.

Acts all across the country are already making their case, including cabaret star and musician SexyTadhg. The queer favourite has been trying to grab the attention of Roan since before this call-out and has shared several videos outlining why they are the perfect pick.

Chappell Roan comes to Dublin for a sold-out show after her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, and song ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ topped the Irish Album and Singles and Airplay Charts respectively. This marked the singer’s first-ever number ones globally.