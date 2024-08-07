More arrests as anti-immigration violence continues across Belfast

Further arrests have been made in connection with ongoing anti-immigration violence in Belfast. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is continuing to investigate several hate crimes that have occurred in the city, as similar disorder is expected in the coming days.

“For a third night, our officers dealt with incidents such as assualts, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment right across the city,” Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said, referring to the events of Tuesday, August 6. That evening, a shop on Falls Road was targeted with eggs and the staff inside was subjected to racial abuse.

A 15-year-old boy was also assaulted by a group of up to 10 youths, sustaining a minor facial injury as a result.

“I have no doubt this was a terrifying incident for the young victim,” Jones continued.

“When police attended, a large group from the local community were outside to diffuse the situation…A fourteen year-old boy was cautioned for offences such as common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. We will review the evidence gathered and follow this up in the coming days,” she added.

Police also attended the Shankhill area where a group of young people were wearing masks.

There, officers detained three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 14, on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

More arrests were made in the Rathlin Street area after a group of masked men smashed windows. The suspects, aged 24, 28 and 41, remain in police custody, as do the teenagers.

Further reports of criminal behaviour across the city include masked men hijacking a car on Fingal Street and driving it into a business on Woodvale Road, damaging the shutters before they fled the scene. Elsewhere, bins were set on fire in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast, causing traffic disruption as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tended to the flames.

“The scenes we have been seeing across Belfast over the last few days have been a disgrace and have no place in Northern Ireland,” Jones stated.

“We continue to engage with the groups affected by this criminality and hope these arrests show the community that we are taking action.”

The Public Order Enquiry Team is still reviewing footage to identify suspects and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. A Major Incident Public Portal has additionally been set up to allow people to submit information, photos and footage to aid the investigation.

Anti-immigration disorder has continued across Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK for several days, with four men having already appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court where they were denied bail and remanded in custody. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy charged with two counts of riot and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence is due before the court today.

Since an anti-immigration rally on Saturday, the Islamic community in particular has been targeted. Businesses have been set alight, and one victim of a suspected hate crime is in a serious condition in hospital after being “stamped” on by attackers on Monday night.