Galway Pride to celebrate 35th anniversary with fabulous 2024 programme

Galway Pride is returning in 2024 to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Solidarity in Action’ with Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign selected as the parade’s Grand Marshall.

The festival takes place from August 10 to 18, and organisers have announced a fabulous programme of events for all to enjoy.

It all kicks off at 1pm on the Saturday with the inaugural flag raising happening in Eyre Square. AMACH! is also facilitating a drop-in session, and Club Gass will delight crowds in Róisín Dubh with an incredible all-day party.

The following day will see the Galway premiere of the hit trans film Orlando: My Political Biography, as well as a spirit space in Teach Solais. The wonderful folk at Mother are also heading West for a Daytime Dance Party, and there will be a separate official launch night celebration in the Galmont Hotel.

On August 12, Teach Solais will host panel discussions on trans realities, before a dedicated Trans Night Out that evening. There will additionally be a Community Hub, Resilience and Self Care Workshop and Pride Short Films screening presented by AMACH!.

Events continue on Tuesday, August 13 with an awareness talk on intimate partner abuse, as well as a writing workshop and cocktail class before a Queer BIPOC night out. On Wednesday, there will be an art group, tea party and protest for Palestine in the afternoon and a candlelight vigil, comedy night and musical show in the evening.

There will be important talks on neurodiverse affirming therapy, creating community connections and gender on August 15, before The Dirty Circus cabaret and an Irish-language party in Electric that night. On the Friday of the festival, a Trans and Gender Questioning Safe Space will be offered, alongside a Youth Hub and Palestine discussion, before a Retro Dance Night with tunes by DJ Corey.

Attendees can gather at a breakfast to fuel up for the unmissable parade on Saturday, August 17. The powerful event will be followed by a day rave featuring national and international DJs; those who want to keep the party going can then head to Club Gass once again.

Galway Pride 2024 closes on Sunday, August 18 with a screening of All About My Mother, and a Forest Bathing Walk in Barna Woods.

Information on all of the above events can be found on social media or the festival’s official website.