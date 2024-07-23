Nine more arrested as part of ongoing investigations into Dublin Riots

Nine more people have been arrested in connection with last year’s Dublin Riots. Gardaí conducted 10 searches at separate locations across the city on the morning of Tuesday, July 23, detaining eight men and one woman.

The suspects in question are being held at stations across the county under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A total of 49 people have now been arrested in connection with the Dublin Riots, several of whom have already been charged and are appearing before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, and An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone with information or involved in organising or participating in the event to come forward.

The riots were sparked on the evening of November 23 after a knife attack at a school on Parnell Square in which three children and an adult were injured.

Reports that the perpetrator was an immigrant led far-right agitators to organise, calling for members of the public to protest. This led to widespread violence breaking out, with cars, buses and a Luas set on fire, as well as businesses being looted and extensively damaged.

34 people were detained at the time, with six supplementary arrests made as a result of the ongoing investigation.

A five-year-old girl remains in hospital following the stabbing that led to the riots, but her mother hopes she will be discharged in the coming months.

“Our little warrior has been doing well and there is talk of a discharge before autumn. Even after a nasty stomach bug, she is doing well with her feeds, and she enjoys play time and her therapies,” a GoFundMe update reads.

“She is able to communicate what she likes, doesn’t like, and is in great spirits. She has now become more interested in playing with sand, play dough, colouring. She has also been able to work on her maths and spelling.

“We are looking forward to the next chapter. Thank you all so much for the love and support.”