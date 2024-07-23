Fans go wild over House of the Dragon's unscripted sapphic kiss

Viewers of The House of the Dragon were left in shock Sunday night as Queen Rhaenrya Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) shared an on-screen kiss.

At the end of season two episode six, Rhaenrya expresses her fear of not securing the Iron Throne. Mysaria then reassures her queen of her devotion and shares details of her tragic past and the abuse she suffered. Rhaenyra moves to comfort Mysaria by pulling her in for a hug, which turns into an unscripted kiss, continuing until they are interrupted when the queen is called away to get back on her dragon.

rhaenyra and mysaria kissing good for them good for them pic.twitter.com/5AIQXxqoMj — joe 🩸 (@joelbrielles) July 22, 2024

Mizuno’s character, previously flying under the radar in The House of Dragon, has been slowly climbing the ranks, telling The Wrap, “It wasn’t scripted as a kiss. I think it was scripted as … there’s just breath between them or something, and then whatever happens is interrupted.

“I don’t think either of them have been hugged like that in a long time, if not ever… I think it was the hug — the intimate vulnerability of that hug — which morphed into this very tender and passionate kiss, which was quite … amazing. I think it’s very thrilling in the moment for both of them.”

D’Arcy confessed to Variety: “Honestly, I think initially there was just such a desire to connect.

“I think what you see initially is intimacy, and an intimacy that Rhaenyra shares so rarely. Even in some of her other romantic relationships, there’s a lot of presentation, there’s a lot of bravado, often from both sides.”

Not wanting the moment to feel “queer-baity in any sense,” the non-binary actor shared conversations about the kiss with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal. However, Mizuno reported that she “felt the instinct to hold her, to comfort her,” making the kiss seem natural.

George R. R. Martin’s spinoff show House of the Dragon takes place almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series portrays the events leading up to the downfall of House Targaryen which is overthrown, leaving most of the family dead.

With only two episodes left in the season, viewers are interested to see how this new queer romance develops. Watch the trailer for the penultimate episode below.