Morphine Love Dion injured in fatal car crash following DragCon LA

Morphine Love Dion, who competed on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year, said she’s “grateful to be alive” following a serious car crash that left one person dead in Los Angeles this weekend. The accident occurred around 3:30 am on Sunday, July 21, shortly after Morphine departed from the weekend-long drag convention known as DragCon LA.

The queen attended the event not only for a live reunion with her Season 16 cast-mates, but also to perform in a sickening lip-sync battle against Canada’s Drag Race contestant, Nerah Nuff.

A story posted to Morphine’s Instagram account following the accident read: “Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber. She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive.

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing”.

Morphine was sharing the Uber with fellow Drag Race contestant Kaos when the crash occurred. Kaos, who appeared on Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race, similarly posted an update to social media, writing: “Just so everyone knows I am ok just been on bed rest.

“I will be making a post explaining what happened this weekend once I am in the right headspace and also can explain it all and the accident. For now resting”.

According to local news station ABC7 Los Angeles, the accident started as a one-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in the Jefferson Park area of LA. Soon, however, the solitary crash led to a large pile-up that shut down the freeway, injuring six and leaving one person dead after they became trapped in their vehicle.

Following the news of the accident, drag queens from around the world showed their support for Morphine Love Dion online.

Xunami Muse, who appeared on Season 16 of Drag Race with Morphine, wrote: “Her and everyone else involved are doing fine. These were the scariest 2 days ever but so happy they’re all with us and recovering”.

Another Season 16 queen Geneva Karr similarly updated fans on Morphine’s condition, writing: “Surgeries went well and now to a speedy recovery, love you hermana”.

Following the accident, a spokesperson for Uber similarly released a statement, saying: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being”.