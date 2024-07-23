Queer favourites Pillow Queens announce Irish national tour

Following their biggest-ever headline gig in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, Pillow Queens have announced an Irish national tour for later this year. The queer rockstars will travel to nine different venues all over the country, warming up the cold winter months with some of the hottest music around.

The tour kicks off in Dogheda on November 21. From there, the group will head to Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Limerick, Cork, Belfast and Galway, before ending the run in Dublin on December 13.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, July 26, and will be available from venue box offices, Ticketmaster or singularartists.ie.

Pillow Queens’ Irish national tour comes following the release of their third studio album, Name Your Sorrow. The record, released in April 2024, is a journey through the different stages of grief. It is achingly beautiful, filled with moments of despair and relief.

Speaking to GCN at the time, lead vocalist Pamela Connolly said: “It feels like a heavy album, but it also feels like a very cathartic album”.

They worked with Collin Pastore on the project, who is known for producing boygenius, Lucy Dacus and Illuminati Hotties. He is described by the band as “an absolute angel” and they said, “With Colin, we’d record something, listen back and think, ‘that’s not how I thought it would sound’, but it’s better.”

The 12-track record includes hits including ‘Suffer’, ‘Like A Lesson’ and ‘Heavy Pour’, all of which audiences can expect to hear at the upcoming tour.

Two years before Name Your Sorrow, the four-piece band dropped its sophomore album Leave The Light On, with their debut In Waiting released in 2020. Since then, they have played festivals and sold-out shows across the world, and even performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Don’t miss out on catching Pillow Queens at their upcoming Irish tour; tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 26.