Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby surprise fans with iconic performance

Queer icons Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby joined forces at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, Washington, on Friday, July 19. The pair excited crowds with a surprise performance of the pop star’s never-ceasing-to-amaze hit, ‘Hot to Go!’

The performance was an immediate hit with fans of both the singer and the drag star, as the crowd of festivalgoers sang and danced along to the Midwestern Princess’ lyrics “H-O-T-T-O-G-O”.

One commenter wrote: “Your artist’s favorite artist and your drag queen’s favorite drag queen together on one stage 😍😍😍❤️❤️”

Another fan took to Instagram and shared: “Mom & mother 🔥❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Colby (@sashacolby)

During her ‘Meet the Queens’ interview in Season 15 of Drag Race (2022), Colby referred to herself as “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” The 39-year-old queen, originally from Hawaii, has expanded her role beyond drag as a model and activist, mobilising voters in the 2020 US presidential election and organising a monthly trans-inclusive event at The Chapel, a gay bar in West Hollywood, California, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer sat down with the host to talk about her recent skyrocketing fame and success. When Jimmy referenced Roan’s adopted catchphrase – “Your favourite artist’s favourite artist” – which she first uttered at Coachella 2024, the Missourian took the opportunity to give proper credit to the drag icon, confessing that she hoped that Colby would one day watch her and listen to her music.

Roan said: “That was a reference to Sasha Colby…Sasha Colby said, ‘I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.’

“It just hit me through the heart and so I was like, ‘I hope Sasha Colby one day watches me,’ and that’s why I said it.”

After Colby appeared on the Season 16 finale of Drag Race, Roan additionally took to Instagram to share: “Me saying I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist at Coachella was a nod to her, how much I admire her, and how much drag is intertwined with my project. She is everythinggg 2 me.”

The singer, whose off-stage name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has been open about Chappell Roan being a drag persona. Although she has been in the music scene for several years, after releasing her debut album in 2023, she rose to success earlier this year and achieved soaring fame almost overnight. However, according to recent reports, Chappell Roan has claimed to want to pause her rise to fame due to fears over her and her family’s safety.

Chappell Roan is heading to Dublin on September 17, and those lucky enough to attend the sold-out show can look forward to dancing along with the queer icon live!