Former Irish president Mary Robinson calls for compassion amid ongoing anti-immigration disorder

Mary Robinson has urged people to be more compassionate amid ongoing anti-immigration disorder and discourse across the country. Speaking to The Journal, the former President of Ireland said: “We need to think more about what it is to be a migrant, and think more about our history, about the Irish Famine, about the many, many Irish who went to get a better life from poverty, from conflict, or maybe their sexual orientation.”

Robinson, who also served as the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002, continued by describing migrants as “brave, courageous people” who often put their lives at risk to escape “terrible” situations.

“They try to get a better life, and then they send lots of money home to those who haven’t made it. So, we should welcome these talented, good people who’ve come looking for a better life.”

She added: “We need to talk more about changing our attitudes towards migrants, partly because it’s always been a phenomenon of movement of people in our world – and it’s going to increase with the climate and nature crisis.

“People will not be able to live in certain places because of drought, heat, flooding, whatever, islands going under, and they will have to move. And, you know, we’re anticipating the numbers will increase. So, let’s prepare ourselves more thoughtfully.”

Mary Robinson’s comments come as anti-immigration violence has broken out across the UK in recent days. In Belfast, a number of arrests have been made since Saturday, August 3, as people and businesses have been attacked in racially motivated hate crimes.

Officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also been targeted and the force has requested reinforcements from the UK to support its operation.

With fears of the unrest continuing and nearly 100 anti-immigration rallies planned, thousands of counter-protestors gathered across Britain in opposition, with large turnouts in Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Sheffield and London. Met Police hailed the “show of unity from communities” as a reason for further riots not materialising.

In Belfast, an anti-racism demonstration took place at Stormont on the morning of Thursday, August 8, with similar events planned for Friday and Saturday.