LGBTQ+ organisations respond after UK puberty blocker ban extended to Northern Ireland

LGBTQ+ organisations have responded after the puberty blocker ban currently in place in England, Scotland and Wales was extended to Northern Ireland. The news was announced by the UK government’s Department of Health and Social Care on Thursday, August 22.

The government’s statement reads: “The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria to under 18s not already taking them. It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.”

The puberty blocker ban will come into effect in Northern Ireland from August 27, and BBC News NI reports that the order was signed off by the first and deputy first ministers without wider executive approval.

LGBTQ+ organisations Cara-Friend, The Rainbow Project, HERe, Belfast Trans Resource Centre and Mermaids collectively responded to the announcement, calling it “extremely disappointing” and adding that it “will undoubtedly cause harm to trans young people and their families who require this care”.

“Decisions around puberty blockers, and any other care for trans youth, must be made by young people, their clinicians and their family, not by politicians.

“We are seeking urgent clarification on why this decision was made, and are requesting meetings with Executive parties to chart a path forward where all trans people in Northern Ireland have access to timely, competent and accessible care that meets their needs.” the statement concluded.

LGBTQIA+ sector statement on the extension of the ban on puberty blockers to Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/BxGq6feYlj — The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) August 23, 2024

Similarly, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin wrote: “We must look at the ‘evidence’ that’s being used to justify the removal of healthcare for young trans people. The move to ban puberty blockers in the UK came after the Cass Review was published. We must be honest about what the review says and how it is being used.”

In a lengthy post on X, the organisation states that the Cass Review is “deeply flawed” and “disregards over 100 studies that show the safety and effectiveness of puberty blockers for trans youth”.

“The reality is puberty blockers and gender affirming care are life saving for trans youth,” the group continues.

“For the guaranteed protection and liberation of trans people and all exploited people, we need to fight oppression at its root. We need to build a grassroots movement that tackles the capitalist system head-on and fight for a better world for all.”

The announcement today that the ban on puberty blockers will be extended to include Northern Ireland is deeply upsetting and worrying for the trans community everywhere. We firstly want to send our full support and solidarity to all trans people who will be affected by this ban. — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DubTrans) August 23, 2024

Up to this point, puberty blockers were only available for minors in Northern Ireland under NHS prescription. To qualify, patients must have been accepted to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Gender Identity Service endocrine pathway prior to March 2020, and it is understood that the young people who remain in that category will continue to receive treatment.

For more information regarding the puberty blocker ban or for support, LGBTQ+ organisations like Cara-Friend, The Rainbow Project, HERe, Belfast Trans Resource Centre, Mermaids and Transgender Equality Network Ireland are here to help.