Leitrim Pride to return with exciting programme of unmissable events

Leitrim Pride is returning this year with an exciting lineup of events from August 26 to September 1. The programme promises to be a vibrant celebration of diversity, inclusion, and community, featuring a variety of activities that cater to all ages. The highlight of the week will be the annual Pride march, scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

Monday, August 26: The celebrations kick off with a coffee morning at The Olive Tree Café at 12pm—a perfect opportunity to connect and relax in a friendly atmosphere. Following this, the official Pride flag will be raised outside Leitrim County Council, marking the official start of the week-long festivities.

Thursday, August 29: Thursday’s agenda centres around community support and awareness. From 11am to 2pm, the Market Yard in Carrick-on-Shannon will host an information fair, offering resources, advice, and insights. This event is designed to foster understanding and solidarity while providing valuable information on LGBTQ+ issues.

It’s that time in Leitrim 🎉 Celebrate with our LGBTIQ+ community Pride 🏳️‍🌈 Looking forward to attending a few events #proudally pic.twitter.com/xyN7lkAb18 — Lola (@LolaGonzalezIre) August 15, 2024

Saturday, August 31: The highlight of Leitrim Pride, the annual Pride march, takes place on Saturday. Gathering at 2pm outside Scoil Mhuire, participants will march through Carrick-on-Shannon in a colourful display of unity and pride. After the march, the festivities continue at Gracie’s Bar, where post-march cocktails and live music will keep the celebrations going well into the evening, starting at 4pm.

Sunday, September 1: To close out the week, a family-friendly picnic will be held at People’s Park from 12pm to 3pm. Attendees can enjoy a relaxed afternoon with face painting, crafts, and creative activities, providing the perfect cool-down to a lively week.

Leitrim Pride is proud to announce that we’re hosting our upcoming pride week from the 26th August – 1st September! More details coming soon! 🏳️‍⚧️🌈 pic.twitter.com/m9zlHSRVq7 — Leitrim Pride🌈 (@LeitrimPride) May 21, 2024

Speaking to Leitrim Live, Meryl McGowan, Chairperson of Leitrim Pride said the event is a “good opportunity to get people together when they can’t otherwise do so. It might be the first time some queer people from Leitrim meet another openly queer person.” She said “I want there to be a sense of community and I want to encourage people to get out there and meet people like them.”

For more details and updates, visit Leitrim Pride on Instagram and Facebook. This year’s Pride promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend, celebrating love, equality, and community in the heart of Leitrim.