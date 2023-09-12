Leitrim to celebrate Pride with fantastic lineup of events

Although summer is officially winding down, Pride season is still active, with Leitrim hosting its celebration this week. Running from September 13 to 17, the festival is presenting a lovely lineup for all to enjoy.

On Wednesday, organisers are hosting a tree planting event at 3pm in The Mayflower in Drumshanbo. The following day, there will be an information stall from 11am to 2pm in Carrick on Shannon’s Market Yard.

On Friday, a brunch is being organised from 2pm to 4pm at The Olive Tree, followed by a flag raising at County Council Offices at 4:30pm, and more tree planting at 5pm.

The highly-anticipated Leitrim Pride march for LGBTQ+ rights takes place on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. Participants are gathering at Scoil Mhuire in Carrick on Shannon, and moving through the town to the finishing point at The People’s Park.

Leitrim Pride’s 2023 Route Map!

Starting at Scoil Mhuire and ending at People’s Park. Don’t forget @tullycraftsireland will be at the start point with their Tully Truck, if you want to buy a flag or any other LGBTQI+ merchandise pic.twitter.com/tXu3Iq5f25 — Leitrim Pride (@LeitrimPride) September 7, 2023

Following the parade, there will be a performance from Ray and John of the ‘80s music duo Nostalgic from 3pm to 4pm in Market Yard Centre.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, there will be a cool down event from 12pm to 4pm in Fulacht Fia Café in Manorhamilton. There, Pride-goers will spend a relaxing afternoon on the Castle grounds where they can enjoy a cuppa, some food, chats and maybe even make new friends.

Here’s our full list of events happening for Leitrim Pride 2023! If you would be interested in helping out at any of our events, please sign up with Leitrim Volunteer Centre, thanks. pic.twitter.com/Z1uYwPjcdq — Leitrim Pride (@LeitrimPride) September 6, 2023

Speaking about the 2023 event, Meryl McGowan, Secretary of Leitrim Pride, said, “It’s absolutely necessary to have these kind of things around because a lot of people will feel isolated – I know I used to feel isolated until I started getting involved with the community and whatnot. And a problem with that is that it can be hard to find these communities sometimes, or you might not hear about them.”

McGowan continued: “There’s a lot of good vibes around. We’ve had a lot of businesses trying to cooperate with us and give us their support and whatnot. The general atmosphere is one of acceptance these days, generally.”

For more information about Leitrim Pride, check out @LeitrimPride on social media.