Leitrim to hold its first ever Pride

In a wonderful piece of news, Leitrim is joining the Pride club, and in a very fitting turn of events, as the county celebrates their inaugural festival, they’ve decided that the theme will be ‘First Time for Everything’!

Running from August 20-22, the county will turn all the colours of the rainbow as they celebrate new beginnings and possibilities for members of Leitrim’s LGBTQ+ community as well their family and friends.

As the organisers shared, “It has been an incredibly tough two years for all of us and many have had to face the isolation of the pandemic feeling alone because we cannot see ourselves reflected in our communities around us. It is for this reason that Leitrim Pride would like your support in asking Leitrim County Council to erecting LGBTI+ Pride Flags around the county and turn our beautiful county into a sea of colour representing hope.

“In particular we’d like to see Pride flags being flown proudly outside council offices, around by the Shannon walkway and with the support of businesses and community stakeholders show how inclusive our county is!”

The organisers are asking their County Councillors to show their support to help them build into Leitrim Pride the necessary visibility and representation the community needs.

Why not visit their social media accounts for more information and to show your own support for what promises to be a fantastic and colourful addition to celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community across the country.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Community Foundation for Ireland launching a new LGBTQ+ fund to assist people in need as we begin to emerge from the shadow of Covid-19.

The fund will support LGBTQ+ people and organisations, providing help to those who need it, including the vulnerable, isolated, and those facing challenges to their health and wellbeing.