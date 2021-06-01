As Pride month begins Community Foundation for Ireland launch new LGBTQ+ fund

With June 1st marking the beginning of Pride month, the Community Foundation for Ireland have partnered with Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride to launch a new fund for the community.

The fund will support LGBTQ+ people and organisations as they emerge from Covid-19 restrictions, providing help to those who need it, including the vulnerable, isolated, and those facing challenges to their health and wellbeing.

Over the years, the Community Foundation for Ireland has funded a series of amazing LGBTQ+ projects and organisations, including seed funding for GCN’s exhibition, Proof: 30 Years Of Gay Community News.

Speaking at the launch of the fund at the new Pride Hub on Dublin’s Duke Street, Denise Charlton, CEO of the Community Foundation, shared, “Our mission of equality for all in thriving communities extends to all people. This is our mission. It is why when we started supporting communities, in 2001 our second grant was to a small LGBTQ+ organisation.

“That initial grant was the seed which has led to so much more. Our support has been steadfast. It has never dwindled and remains as strong today. Often we were one of a few supporters and allies who could be relied upon, even in later years we stood up to the mark and gave a new organisation – Marriage Equality – some of its first ever funding.”

Charlton continued, “Our LGBTQ+ support has spread to 23 counties and amounts to over €1m. We also know there is still work to be done. Many members of the community are vulnerable to inequality discrimination and even acts of violence. Rights are still not secured for many in the community, many young people remain fearful about coming out, and both on and offline bullying, intimidation and discrimination are an everyday reality.

“This is why the new Dublin Pride Fund is so important. We look forward to a month which celebrates what we have achieved together and also generates much needed support for the work that lies ahead.”

CEO of Dublin Pride, Jed Dowling, continued, “We are delighted to partner with The Community Foundation for Ireland this year. The past 18 months have been especially challenging for our community with vital LGBTQ+ organisations, services and spaces forced to close.

“However, while the toll on our community has been devastating, we need to remember that there is strength in unity. Any donation, no matter how small, matters, and so much can be achieved when we work together.”