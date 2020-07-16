Denise Charlton announced as the new CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland

“Our mission is for a country where everyone is equal and communities thrive. Amidst the ongoing Pandemic and through any period of recovery that mission is more important than ever.” Denise Charlton

Human rights campaigner Denise Charlton newly announced as the CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland takes up the role from Tina Roche, who co-founded the foundation and has guided it for over two decades to become a leader in philanthropy with over €50m in grants for communities across the country.

The organisation is currently engaged in distributing €5.5 million in donations already received through ‘RTE Does Comic Relief’ to respond to Covid-19.

Denise Charlton is a force for positive change. Denise was the former Co-Chair of Marriage Equality and was represented on the strategic advisory group of Yes Equality. She also was head of Fundraising for Together for Yes and was represented on the strategic advisory group for the campaign.

On the announcement of her appointment Denise Charlton said:

“It is an honour to take up the leadership of a foundation which is committed through strategic donations to maximise support for people, often facing huge difficulties and challenges. It is a tribute to the vision of Tina Roche that over the past 20-years The Community Foundation for Ireland has been recognised as a leader in the field, not just in Ireland but internationally.”

Announcing the new appointment, Mike Gaffney, Chairperson of the Board of the Foundation added:

“The Community Foundation for Ireland is a positive force for good. It supports families, the vulnerable and entire communities. It has advanced the cause of equality. It has provided solidarity and support during periods of enormous social change, unprecedented economic success followed by a deep economic crash. That work is a tribute to our founder and out-going CEO, Tina Roche.

The Board of The Community Foundation for Ireland is delighted that Denise Charlton will now take up the baton. Denise has a strong background in social justice and has championed many equality causes in Ireland. We look forward to Denise leading The Community Foundation for Ireland as we work towards creating a fair and equal society for all.”

The Community Foundation for Ireland has funded lots of amazing LGBT+ projects and organisations across its time including providing seed funding for our very special 30th Anniversary Exhibition, Proof: 30 Years Of Gay Community News.

The Foundation has been providing grants since 2000 and in 2019 they gave out €8.15 million to communities in Ireland abroad and have a dedicated and committed staff; they have extensive experience of grant-making from working with over 5,000 non-profit organisations at a national, regional and local level throughout Ireland and overseas.

