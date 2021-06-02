Dublin Pride Run returns for 2021 - get involved!

After a year’s gap, Dublin Front Runners A.C (DFR) is bringing back the Dublin Pride Run. Since 2012, it is the first major event of the Dublin Pride calendar and has grown to become the biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event in Ireland.

In its ninth year, the Athletics Ireland accredited event is a staple of both the LGBTQ+ and athletics calendar. Keeping covid measures in mind, this year’s event will occur in virtual format – you can run, jog or walk 5K to mark Pride – physically distant but socially connected. You can run your 5k distance at anytime and add the results to MyRunResults.com from the 18th to the 25th of June.

Dublin Pride Run is known for its inclusive campaign themes. This year’s theme is ‘Love Wins’. When we know love connects us to life, it is impossible to feel disconnected from each other. The lockdown has made us realise that social belonging is one of the essential human needs. In these times of crisis and increased stress, maintaining and strengthening our social connections and looking after our mental health has never been more critical.

Running is one of the creative ways to look after our mental and physical health. Beyond physical exercise benefits, running has many mental health benefits. Running improves your memory and ability to learn. Running outside has benefits like lessening feelings of loneliness and isolation. Running can reduce stress, depression, and anxiety – that is a core theme for Dublin Pride Run 2021.

In 2018 they came up with the theme ‘Let’s Run Together’ , while in 2019 their slogan was ‘We Are The Champions’, which underlined the theme – “Each of us is a hero, each one of us is a champion. We are the hero of our own story.”

Dublin Pride Run is committed to supporting local LGBTQ+ charities. Since the inaugural event in 2012, more than €70,000 has been raised for many deserving charities, such as Headstrong, BeLonG To, LGBT Helpline, Shoutout and HIV Ireland. This year Arthur Cox is the main sponsor, and Outhouse will be the beneficiary.

Dublin Pride Run is known for innovative ideas. In 2018, Dublin Pride Run became one of the first races in Ireland to use the non-plastic bottle initiative by collaborating with Refill Ireland. The 2019 run successfully reduced non-biodegradable plastics waste.

Registration is now open for the Dublin Pride Run 2021. Nearly 500 individuals have already registered so far. The entry fee is €10 with the option to purchase additional merchandise such as the race t-shirt, snood and face mask.

Come on board, and let’s fill the streets with some much-needed colour this summer. Run, jog or walk individually or with family, friends and your loved ones, maintaining a safe distance.

To register, visit Dublin Pride Run’s Facebook and Instagram profiles or click here. Also, you can contact [email protected] for corporate booking enquiries.

Dublin Front Runners A.C (DFR) strives to foster an interest in and promote the activity of running among LGBTQ+ people regardless of race, religion, sex or physical ability. Established in January 2005, the Club is affiliated with the international network of Front Runner clubs worldwide and is a member of the Athletics Association of Ireland. The club has a total of 280 members and has three organised runs a week. More details can be found on www.dublinfrontrunners.ie