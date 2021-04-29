Dublin Front Runners host virtual Couch 2 5K

Dublin Front Runners are hosting a virtual Couch 2 5K to coincide with the Dublin Front Runners (DFR) 2021 Pride Run, which is scheduled to take place in the third week of June.

The virtual series consists of several videos which will be posted on the club’s social media platforms once a week over the course of the next 8 weeks. The first, introductory video is live across the club’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dublin Front Runners is an LGBTQ+ running club that usually runs in the Phoenix Park every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 PM, and every Saturday at 10 AM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, the club’s weekly running group has had to take a hiatus. The virtual series is sure to inspire some beginner LGBTQ+ runners to take up the sport during the lockdown, and hopefully encourage those who would usually attend the weekly runs with the club to continue in their efforts!

The club’s first Couch 2 5K video encourages “consider[ing] the days that work for you!” and to be sure to take rest days between runs to allow your body time to recover. The video also demonstrates some easy, beginner stretches to get you started on your first Couch 2 5K warmup.

Their annual Pride Run is an Athletics Association of Ireland (AAI) accredited 5K run that goes through the Phoenix Park. The run welcomes over 500 athletes and is followed by a fantastic afterparty. The club welcomes anyone to “jog, run, walk, or prance your way around!” In 2017 the club’s Pride Run managed to raise €12,000 for ShoutOut, HIV Ireland, and OutHouse. Following 2019’s Pride Run, the club raised €21,000 for ShoutOut, BeLonG To, and HIV Ireland.

Dublin Front Runners encourages all LGBTQ+ people who want to start running to participate in the virtual series, regardless of level, skill, or ability.

They have also released a weekly schedule across their social media platforms to help give some structure to those who are just starting out in their running endeavours!

