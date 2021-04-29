Symone surprising Lizzo for her birthday is the cutest thing you’ll see today

The “Ebony Enchantress” Symone has begun her America’s Next Drag Superstar reign by surprising singer Lizzo on her birthday.

With RuPaul’s ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’ blasting in the background, Symone made an iconic entrance into Lizzo’s Las Vegas birthday bash that left everyone gagging including the singer. This reigning queen keeps serving reminders “not to let the smooth taste fool you” because she will also have a surprise in store.

After strutting through the hotel, Symone and Lizzo jump into each other’s arms for an ecstatic hug before turning to the cameras for poses galore. Over on Instagram stories, the Ebony Enchantress shared this heartwarming moment with the caption, “Thank you for having me! Love you diva!”

Symone ain’t the only one grateful for this moment as fans across social media are living for this surprise. Canada’s Drag Race alumni BOA wrote on Twitter, “Queens supporting Queens.”

Canada’s Drag Race reigning winner Priyanka declared, “This made my entire life.”

this made my entire life. https://t.co/pIUopzQOC9 — hi it’s me priyanka (@thequeenpri) April 28, 2021

Writer Dr Jon Paul summarised what everyone’s feeling towards this surprise, “This makes me soooo happy!”

This makes me soooo happy! https://t.co/MdzV7Du5Yb — Dr. Jon Paul ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) April 28, 2021

Lizzo has proven to be a massive fan of Symone as she rocked the queen’s merch on her Instagram Story. Drag Race’s reigning queen told Entertainment Today what this meant for her, “It’s kind of surreal, because it’s like, you always hear the stories of the other queens getting fans, but at least for me, I was like, ‘Oh, these girls see me?! They’re repping me?! They know the Ebony Enchantress, darling!’ I’m always just humbled by it.”

As shown by the video, Symone’s drag simply radiates the supportive energy that’s much needed in 2021. While competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, this queen had the love and support from the queer art collective House of Avalon pushing her forward.

Speaking with All-Stars winner Trixie Mattel on the Pit Stop, Drag Race alumni Katya reflected on the importance of being supported in creative endeavours, “[House of Avalon] are so creative. And this is not about having access to resources, they are not rich. They have all this sh*t that you cannot buy. This incredible creative, talent and skill, point of view, references. I’m so happy for her to have that creative support and to have that camaraderie, it’s just a wonderful thing to experience.”

House of Avalon wrote on their official Instagram, “Shout out Kataya for these beautiful kind words. It has been an honour and privilege to have worked with and got to know over the years, ever since Arkansas! Thank you for setting this conversation right, it doesn’t take a lot of money to make magic. We all came from not much if any at all and when you are in that position it requires you to be creative and make it work. We have always made it work even when we didn’t have a dime to our names. It’s hard work but anything is possible. Now we have the proof.”

