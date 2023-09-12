Meet the fierce queens of Drag Race UK season 5

Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is almost here, and BBC just dropped the names of the 10 fierce queens who will battle it out for the crown.

Every week, the queens will face a series of challenges, leaving the bottom two contestants to compete in a lip sync battle.

In addition to Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, this season’s guest judges include Yasmin Finney of Doctor Who and Heartstopper, Suranne Jones and Aisling Bea.

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 The time has come for you to…#MeetTheQueens of the brand new series of #DragRaceUK🇬🇧 Coming soon to @bbcthree and @bbciplayer pic.twitter.com/k7Eewj0vWA — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 11, 2023

Each queen is bringing a wealth of talent, and fans are already choosing their favourite competitors who will strut their stuff and walk that duck over ten weeks.

Check out next season’s fearless lineup competing to be the UK’s next Drag Race superstar!

Alexis Saint-Pete

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X I S S A I N T-P E T E (@alexis_saint_pete)

Alexis is from Poland, and her drag name was inspired by Jessica Rothe in the 2016 musical film La La Land. The self-described “Polish Billy Elliot” is classically trained in ballet, so expect an impressive show of splits and spins to grace the stage.

Banksie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BANKSIE (@therealbanksie)

Banksie is a non-binary performer from Manchester who said they started performing in drag after watching early seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. At seven feet tall, Banksie also happens to be one of the tallest queens to ever compete on the show.

Cara Melle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😼𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖆 𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊😽 (@tastemycaramelle)

While Cara is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she now lives in London and she’s here to win. Cara said: “I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game.” Cara is the second transgender contestant to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

DeDeLicious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐞𝐃𝐞𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬⚜️ (@dede_licious_)

In addition to performing drag, DeDeLicious is an incredible seamstress who designs costumes for BBC reality series, Keeping Up With Krystal Versace.

Ginger Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger Johnson (@houseofjohnson)

Ginger started off as a radio show writer, and her talents are endless. She can act, sing, perform cabaret, and she’s a comedian! An all-rounder, to say the least.

Kate Butch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Butch (@thekatebutch)

Named after her favourite artist Kate Bush, this queen started doing drag at the age of six. When she’s not impersonating Peppa Pig, Kate is performing her own hilarious stand-up routines.

Michael Marouli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Marouli (@michaelmarouli)

This Newcastle queen has spent the past decade living in Gran Canaria, and she’s been performing in drag for 17 years!

Naomi Carter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Naomi Carter 💚 (@missnaomicarterofficial)

Naomi prefers to go by Miss Naomi so all the boys know she’s single. She is full of confidence, saying: “I can DJ. I can rap. I can lip sync. I can dance. I can act. I’m fierce. I’m funny, and I’m really nice as well.”

Tomara Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMARA THOMAS (@tomarathomas_)

Earlier this year, Tomara graced the Eurovision stage with an unforgettable semi-final performance. She describes her stage presence as “fierce, wild and maniac”.

Vicki Vivacious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Vivacious (@vickivivaciousofficial)

Last but not least, drama school graduate Vicki describes herself as: “the first Cornish girl to enter the Werk room”.

With so many fabulous queens to root for, we can’t wait to see who makes it through to the finals and what drama ensues along the way! Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premiers on BBC Three later this month.