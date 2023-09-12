Andorra Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora comes out as gay

The prime minister of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, has come out as gay. The 43-year-old confirmed his sexuality in an interview with the country’s public broadcaster on Monday, September 11.

Speaking to Radio and Television of Andorra, Prime Minister Espot said, “I’m gay. I’ve never hid it. Now, if I’m not asked, I don’t have to say it either, in the sense that it doesn’t define the entirety of who I am and even less of my personal politics. But at the same time, I think it shouldn’t be a problem to express it.

“And if this helps many children, young people or teenagers, who are going through a difficult time, see that in the end, regardless of their condition or sexual orientation, in this country, you can prosper and reach the highest magistracy, then I am happy to express it.”

Espot, a judge and politician, has been prime minister since May 16, 2019, having previously served as Minister of Justice. During his time in office, Andorra’s lawmakers have legalised same-sex marriage and introduced regulations for official gender and name change under amendments made to the Family Code in 2022.

Xavier Espot Zamora now joins the handful of other openly LGBTQ+ heads of state and government across the globe.

In 2009, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir became the world’s first openly queer head of government as the then-Icelandic Prime Minister, while in 2022, San Marino appointed Paolo Rondelli as one of two captains regent, making him the world’s first openly gay head of state. Meanwhile, in July 2023, Edgars Rinkēvičs made history as the first openly gay president in the EU.

Further, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been in office since 2013, Ana Brnabić became Serbia’s first female and openly LGBTQ+ prime minister in 2017, and of course, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also gay.