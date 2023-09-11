Limited edition t-shirt honouring Sinéad O’Connor released in aid of Muslim Sisters of Éire

Irish theatre company THISISPOPBABY has teamed up with artist Brian Teeling to create a limited edition t-shirt in honour of legendary Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor. To pay tribute to the singer’s generosity, spirit, and determination, proceeds from the t-shirt will go toward Dublin-based organisation Muslim Sisters of Éire.

The green t-shirts, which include the script “Irish Princess”, were created by local artist Brian Teeling in collaboration with THISISPOPBABY and were based on a design that Sinéad wore. Teeling aims to “create artwork that inspires emotion and provokes thought to defy the limiting perspective of society on working-class people”. With this new design, he wanted to recreate the t-shirt Sinead wore and pay homage to the country’s legendary ‘Irish Princess’.

Proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to Muslim Sisters of Éire, a registered charity organisation based in Dublin, Ireland. This independent donation-based organisation promotes empowerment, social inclusion and diversity.

Most of the volunteers are Muslim women living in Ireland, with the organisation providing support services for homeless people, women, and youth.

​​Sinéad O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat. In an interview on The Late Late Show in 2019, O’Connor said: “I’ve been a Muslim all my life and didn’t realise it.”

In the days following the tragic loss of the 56-year-old Irish singer, tributes flooded in from countries across the world. In Dublin, artist Emmalene Blake honoured the music legend with a breathtaking mural on The George’s outer wall.

Throughout her life, O’Connor was a fierce LGBTQ+ ally who fearlessly advocated for the rights of women, victims of child sexual abuse, and marginalised groups.

HIV Ireland acknowledged her solidarity with those living with HIV and expressed gratitude for her courage and honesty, and a former TENI employee shared that O’Connor generously donated her own clothes to trans youth. She also bravely wore a Dublin AIDS Alliance t-shirt on The Late Late Show in 1990.

T-shirts are on sale for a limited period of time. All t-shirts are cruelty and sweatshop-free, made from 100% organic cotton, and printed locally in Dublin. The designs ship worldwide and are available for order until September 18.