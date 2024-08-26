LGBTQ+ activist and journalist Nell McCafferty "changed Ireland for the better", funeral hears

On Friday, August 23, hundreds of people gathered in Derry to attend the funeral of journalist, feminist and LGBTQ+ campaigner Nell McCafferty, who passed away aged 80.

Born in Derry in 1944, Nell McCafferty was a renowned writer, as well as a fierce advocate for the most marginalised groups in Ireland. She was a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement and wrote extensively about women’s rights, poverty and social injustices in Ireland between the 1960s and 1970s.

The journalist passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 21, at a nursing home in Co Donegal, as confirmed by her family. Among those who attended her funeral were President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Simon Harris, as well as Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A diverse group of people was present at the funeral, including journalists, politicians, fellow civil rights campaigners and friends and family. Five of McCafferty’s friends, including civil rights activist Bernadette McAliskey, carried Pride flags on the grounds of the church, while many others wore t-shirts promoting LGBTQ+ rights or badges for Palestine.

Nell McCafferty (1944-2024)

Fierce, funny, a ferocious intellect, a huge heart, she permitted me to call her “Gorgeous”. And she was. But forget platitudes. At the heart of Nell is her writing the truth about ourselves. She sold 100,000s of books because she told the truth. pic.twitter.com/3ymkdKmE66 — Alan Hayes : Arlen House (@ArlenHouse) August 21, 2024

Veteran civil rights campaigner and journalist Eamonn McCann, McCafferty’s lifelong friend, was entrusted with leading the tributes before the funeral mass started. In his address, he said: “Nell did change the world, and in the course of that she entranced as many women as she alarmed men… they had never seen or heard the like of her”.

She fought “for women’s rights, for the rights of gay people, for the rights of downtrodden,” McCann went on to say. “Nell McCafferty changed Ireland, and changed Ireland for the better, and she came from the Bogside to do that.”

Recounting how they had been friends from a young age and had thus spent their life together, McCann spoke about the “outpouring of praise” for McCafferty in recent days following her death. “Although the newspapers are full of praise for Nell now”, the campaigner explained that this was not always the case.

“Ireland is a different and a better place for the fact that Nell McCafferty was in it. At last, she gets the recognition she deserves,” he added.

In the conclusion of his address, McCann recalled how McCafferty had written an article about Bloody Sunday for The Starry Plough “before the smoke had even cleared from the street”.

He read the article out loud for the crowd, with the last lines saying: “Let it be said of them with pride that they died on their feet, and not on their knees. Let it not be said of us that they died in vain. Stay free, brothers and sisters. There will be another day.”

“And so there will,” Mr McCann concluded. “There will be another day. But there will never be another Nell McCafferty.”

Nell McCafferty. What a woman. What a trailblazer. The women of Ireland have a lot to be thankful for, for her service to us all. Sisters and brothers. RIP. (with my mother & Maeve Binchy) pic.twitter.com/xle4qK9xuz — Abby Green ☘️ (@abbygreen3) August 21, 2024

As people all over Ireland continue to mourn the legendary journalist, writer Ger Moane penned a poem on the occasion of Nell’s 80th birthday, which she sent to GCN as a tribute to the LGBTQ+ campaigner.