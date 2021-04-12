Coronation Street's Gareth Pierce reveals his hopes for soap's first gay wedding

Gareth Pierce, who plays Todd Grimshaw on the ITV soap, reveals his hopes for the soap’s first gay male wedding.

He said an LGBTQ+ wedding would be a “wonderful landmark” for the show. Although, he admits that it might not be on the cards for Todd and his boyfriend Billy Mayhew to marry just yet.

The actor shared with Inside Soap that:

“[a wedding] would be brilliant! I mean, I have no idea whether that will definitely happen for Todd and Billy, but I think a same-sex wedding would be a wonderful landmark for the show – and I’d love to be part of it.”

The show has attempted three other LGBTQ+ weddings, two of which were lesbian weddings which never went ahead. Gareth Pierce explained that: “The roof collapsed on one [wedding] and there was a jilting at the other.”

Though the idea of a romantic wedding for the pair is appealing, fans know that there’s trouble ahead for the couple.

Iain McLeod (series producer for ITV) warned that time is up for Todd, explaining to the Mirror that:

“He will ultimately and temporarily look like he’s got everything he wants. “Unfortunately, the lengths that Todd has gone to in order to get what he wants will be the very thing that will be his undoing in the end. “Todd gets his happy ending but it’s already got a massive fracture in it. In a very explosive, dramatic – again quite thriller-ish – way later in the year, Todd’s machinations will all come to light and he’ll end up losing everything again.

Actor Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Todd’s boyfriend Billy in the soap, has also expressed his interest in the couple marrying.