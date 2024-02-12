Dancing With The Stars' Blu Hydrangea honours RuPaul with 'Sissy That Walk' Paso Doble

On the latest Dancing With The Stars Ireland episode, Blu Hydrangea dedicated their performance to RuPaul, with a Paso Doble to the drag legend’s hit song ‘Sissy That Walk’. The performer credited Mama Ru with being “the icon who gave me a life changing opportunity”, having been crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World in 2022.

Sunday, February 11, marked Dedicated Dance Week on the RTÉ programme, bringing a rollercoaster of emotions to Irish TV screens as the competition’s remaining eight celebrities took to the dancefloor. Kicking off the night, all pro dancers joined forces for a moving performance to ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, paying tribute to late Irish music legend Sinéad O’Connor.

And while the highest-scoring performance of the night was Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell’s Contemporary Ballroom dedicated to his wife Edelle, Blu Hydrangea has once again proved that they have what it takes to win. Performing with pro partner Simone Arena, the Belfast drag icon wowed judges and fans with a Paso Doble to RuPaul’s ‘Sissy That Walk’.

Speaking after the performance, Blu said that the dance was for “anybody at home who feels like you can’t find your tribe, someday you will”. The Paso Doble earned the pair 24 points from the judges, who commented enthusiastically on their skills.

Judge Loraine Barry said, “The death drop, it’s a drop mic moment but there were many great moments. That surge of intense energy all the way through. Blu you did good! This was an immense Paso Doble.”

“You smashed that! You’ve embraced it tonight and you had the technique down. You exceeded my expectations tonight. It was an extravaganza performance,” commented Arthur Gourounlian.

Brian Redmond added, “You could not have given that any more but it was just a bit one paced, don’t be afraid of those quieter moments. You really did perform so well.”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Blu Hydrangea (@bluhydrangea_)

Taking to Instagram after the performance, Blu paid tribute to RuPaul, saying that their Dancing With The Stars performance was dedicated to the legendary Drag Race host. “This week I dedicated my dance to the icon who gave me a life changing opportunity, RuPaul,” Blu wrote. “Hopefully I did her proud as I am beyond thankful for the things I have been lucky to do since the show. Massive thanks as always to Simone Arena for sissying that walk.”

​​The next episode of Dancing with the Stars Ireland airs on RTÉ One on Sunday, February 18, with last night’s available to watch on RTÉ Player. Fans can support Blu Hydrangea by calling 1513 71 71 01 for Irish residents or 0901 133 11 01 for people in Northern Ireland. Alternatively, viewers can text BLU to 53125 to cast their vote.