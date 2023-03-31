Daniel Radcliffe champions trans and non-binary youth in new roundtable discussion

As part of a new series with The Trevor Project called Sharing Space, Daniel Radcliffe will moderate a roundtable conversation with trans and non-binary youth about their experiences living in the US.

Each episode of the series will include conversations with LGBTQ+ youth, all moderated by “curious, open-minded adults and allies”, covering different themes with thoughtful and vulnerable conversations. In this inaugural episode, Radcliffe listens to six transgender and non-binary young people as they share their experiences about gender euphoria, pronouns and allyship.

After working with trans youth to record this roundtable episode, Daniel Radcliffe said, “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people. At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Radcliffe added, “There are some people in the world who are just not trying to engage in this conversation in any good faith. I think a lot of the time it’s just because people don’t know a young trans person so there’s just this, like, theoretical idea about this in their head.”

The first episode of #SharingSpace premieres on YouTube tomorrow at 12 PM ET.

As a record number of anti-trans bills are being proposed across the US, misinformation about trans youth and healthcare is being widely circulated. Research from The Trevor Project indicates that debates about the legislation are negatively impacting almost nine in 10 (86%) trans and non-binary youth who have been forced to listen to adults debate their existence and life experiences.

Additionally, 45% of trans youth have experienced cyberbullying and one in three have reported feeling unsafe going to a hospital when they are sick or injured.

The new series will provide a safe platform for trans and non-binary youth to voice their experiences. The Trevor Project hopes that these episodes will “bring humanity to identities that are often marginalised, misunderstood, and weaponised in political spheres.”

The Trevor Project is an LGBTQ+ mental health organisation that focuses on supporting young people. Radcliffe is a vocal advocate for trans rights and he has been a long-time supporter of the group. He was honoured with the Trevor Hero Award in 2011. and in 2020, Radcliffe wrote a heartfelt essay in response to JK Rowling’s anti-trans tweets.

Megan Stowe, Vice President of Brand and Content at The Trevor Project, said, “Our goal in developing this kind of content is to turn the microphone toward LGBTQ+ young people themselves and let them speak directly about their lives, which they know best.”

The first episode will be available on The Trevor Project’s YouTube channel at 5pm GMT on March 31 to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual day that celebrates and honours members of the trans+ community.