Doctor Who star David Tennant wears non-binary Pride badge in welcome display of solidarity

Pop culture guru David Ferguson is back to discuss Doctor Who’s legendary fan-favourite actor, David Tennant, and his latest display of non-binary allyship.

Eagle-eyed LGBTQ+ fans are always quick to notice when a celebrity shows solidarity with the queer community. David Tennant has made several recent media appearances, and fans are gushing about a small detail he’s included in every outfit: a yellow, white, purple, and black Pride pin representing the non-binary flag. Read on to enjoy David’s take on Tennant’s allyship.

Fans have been delighted at the prospect of David Tennant returning to the role of The Doctor later in the year as part of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. The previous Doctor, Jodie Whitaker, regenerated at the conclusion of the last story earlier this year, and Tennant made a dramatic appearance as the latest incarnation.

Goodbye Jodie Whitaker and hello (again!) David Tennant!!! Anyone else’s mind just racing right now! #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/1oMMo1IFZe — Jade Head (@JadeHead1) October 23, 2022

Well, the popular actor delighted fans again recently with his appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway. He was seen sporting a Pride pin badge with the colours black, purple, white, and yellow representing the non-binary flag. This wasn’t the pin’s only appearance, as Tennant also wore it on previous occasions over the last few months, including on This Morning and The Graham Norton Show.

as someone who’s non-binary, I will never shut up about david tennant’s pin!🤍 pic.twitter.com/VwMfU8AIDf — Emily-Jane (fallen): loves the 8th doctor! 🪐 (@willbondspeare) February 25, 2023

Recently, it has been speculated that one of his children is non-binary, and this is the main factor behind the new accessory. Whatever the reason, I am happy to see that an actor I’m a huge fan of keeps going up in my estimations.

The Doctor’s allyship should come as no surprise to fans of his podcast, David Tennant Does A Podcast With, where he has interviewed the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McKellen, George Takei, Jim Parsons, and Dan Levy. His empathy towards these guests and their stories clearly shows his solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

David Tennant wearing a Non-Binary pin on all his TV appearances in support of his child (and the entire community) is just so wholesome. — Adam Fare 🖤🤍💜 (@adamfare1996) February 25, 2023

If you want to check out more of David Ferguson’s content, including some excellent queer comic recommendations, read his previous GCN pieces here.