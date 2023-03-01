Meet the fabulous artists performing at Mother’s queer celebration at St Patrick’s Festival

On March 16, Mother, accompanied by an incredible lineup of artists, is taking over the St Patrick’s Festival quarter for a huge celebration of LGBTQ+ club culture and the transformative power of the dancefloor.

Cultúr Club is set to be an unmissable night; read on to discover what and who you can expect to see!

Elaine Mai and guests

RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated artist Elaine Mai is performing a special set at the event alongside MayKay, Sinéad White and an array of other exciting guests, including Bobbi Arlo, Lewwab, Pastiche and Tom Chadwick.

Speaking to GCN, Elaine teased an “unforgettable night” and “amazing show” and relished the opportunity “to showcase the incredible talent within our community and create a space where we can come together and celebrate our national holiday.”

Panti Bliss

Fresh off the hit show Dancing with the Stars, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss and her professional partner Denys Salmon will perform on the mainstage in Collin’s Barracks. Considering the pair’s track record of presenting energetic and powerful routines, their St Patrick’s Eve appearance is expected to be no different.

PJ Kirby

Also presenting a dance set at Cultúr Club is PJ Kirby, co-host of the beloved podcast I’m Grand Mam. The Cork-born creative will host the first-ever LGBTQ+ Céilí, or Géilí as organisers cleverly call it, as audiences are encouraged to participate in a traditional Irish dance.

DJs

It wouldn’t be a celebration of queer clubbing without some electrifying DJs. Mother favourites Rocky T Delgado, Ghostboy and Ruth Kavanagh will all spin the decks, as will well-known local talents such as Billy Bunzari, Billy Scurry, DJ Karen, Mango, Stephen Dowling, Tara Kumar and Bull Harris B2B with Rhyzine.

Drag, Dancing and Divilment

Bringing the glitz, glamour and gas humour to the St Patrick’s Festival is an unbeatable army of drag and dance artists. Expect to see Annie Queeries, Anxiety, Chanel, Donna Fella, Liam Bee, Marian Mary the 6th, Naomi Diamon, OINK Dancers, Pixie Woo, Richard Joke, Shaqira Knightly, Vicky Voltz, Victoria Secret, Viola Gayvis and more, across every corner of the outdoor venue.

SEANCHOÍCHE and Una Mullally

Finally, there will be a fabulous display of storytelling at Cultúr Club from SEANCHOÍCHE and Una Mullally. Taking over Tent Beag, prepare to be enthralled and entranced by the award-winning queer journalist, or by ordinary people telling extraordinary stories as festival-goers will get their own chance to steal the spotlight.

Tickets for Mother’s Cultúr Club at the 2023 St Patrick’s Festival are on sale now, with an afterparty also being held in The Well at Stephen’s Green.