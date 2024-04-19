Davina Devine announces return of The Apprentice-themed drag competition at The George

Prepare your glitter, grab your heels, and get ready to sashay the night away because Dublin’s favourite drag talent show, The Devine Apprentice, is back for its sixth round of fierce competition.

Returning to The George on May 2, The Devine Apprentice will grace the stage bi-weekly as part of the beloved Thirsty Thursdays lineup and will be hosted by none other than the fabulous Davina Devine. A fixture at The George since her debut in 2002, Davina brings with her a legacy of queer excellence and showmanship. From the legendary SaturGays to the unmissable Thirsty Thursdays, her presence has electrified audiences for over two decades. Beyond the glittering lights of The George, Davina’s illustrious career includes representing Ireland at World Gay Pride in Toronto 2014 and captivating crowds at festivals like Electric Picnic and much more.

True to the motto ‘Who will get hired? Who will get fired?’, The Devine Apprentice contestants will be vying for the crown in a display of fierce talent and fabulousness. And who knows, maybe one of them will go on and do unbelievable things in the glittery world of drag.

As the competition heats up, contestants will vie for the coveted title of The Devine Apprentice, culminating in the semi-final on June 13 and the grand finale on June 27. With spot prizes up for grabs and lip-sync battles that will leave you breathless, each night promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent, creativity and queer expression.

So, whether you’re a seasoned drag aficionado or a newcomer eager to witness some magic, mark your calendars, grab your fiercest looks, and join Davina Devine every other Thursday for a spectacle of sickening drag, punch-drunk comedy, and a whole lot of attitude. The Devine Apprentice awaits, and the stage is set for a night of pure magic and mayhem.