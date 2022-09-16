Derry woman can't return home following homophobic and racist attack

In the early hours of July 11, a homophobic and racist attack took place against a mother in Derry. Due to safety concerns for her daughter, the woman wishes to remain anonymous.

The mother is alleging that an individual attacked her home and car, vandalising them with eggs and graffiti. It’s also alleged that this attacker had written homophobic and racist slurs on a car in the area, and smeared faeces over the front of her property.

These events have left the woman unable to return to the property over concerns for her family’s safety. Since then, the woman has filed a report with the police. It has also been confirmed to MyDerry that these events are being investigated as a homophobic and racist hate crime.

Speaking to MyDerry, the woman said: “It’s extremely frightening knowing someone is still out there who has such a dislike for you, that they are willing to do something like this to your home, it’s terrifying.

“I have never done anything to them so I don’t understand how he could put me and my family through something like this. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t want to go anywhere in Derry on my own anymore.”

A balaclava left at the scene had been submitted for DNA testing but results came back inconclusive as there was more than one person’s DNA on it.

A neighbour had recorded CCTV footage of the incident, giving police a photo of the perpetrator. After enhancing the CCTV footage of the incident, the image was put through police systems, but nothing flagged up. The family is now appealing for information on social media.

Speaking with MyDerry, the woman continued to explain the effects of this attack. She said: “It’s left me so shaken up, I’m afraid he will return so I have been staying at a safe place until we’re in the position to sell.

“I haven’t really told my daughter much about the incident to protect her. Obviously, this is a very traumatic thing for an adult to have to endure never mind a child.

“I hope they can find a way to unlearn the hatred they have in their heart for people who are different from them.”