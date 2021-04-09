Details of the much anticipated Queer as Folk reboot announced

Following the 2018 announcement that Queer as Folk was getting a reboot, Peacock has just released details of the show’s reimagining.

The reboot of the iconic drama will be directed by Stephen Dunn for Peacock who announced a straight-to-series order of the reboot, which is described as a modern take on the original UK series.

“Queer as Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen’s new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Alex Sepiol, EVP of drama programming, and his team have championed this project from the first moment it landed on their desks, working to ensure the script became the series we’re announcing today. The entire team is so excited to be a part of introducing a new generation to this type of authentic and affirming storytelling.”

Russell T. Davies, who wrote and directed It’s a Sin, created the original series which starred Craig Kelly. Aidan Gillen and Charlie Hunnam ran for ten episodes back at the turn of the millennium and is still watched and loved by audiences around the world.

The US version of the show ran for five seasons and was set in Pennsylvania. The Queer as Folk reboot will be set in New Orleans. Davies joins the reboot as executive producer.

“It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret,” Dunn said in a release.“But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max…”