DIFF opens today with gay love story Supernova as the main event

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival is here and it’s queer. With over 60 titles available to audiences across the island of Ireland, DIFF really has it all and, kicking things off with a bang, Supernova is the festival’s opening act.

Available from 7pm on Wednesday, March 3rd, the heartbreaker follows loving couple, Sam and Tusker, as they travel across England while dealing with the latter’s recent diagnosis of early-onset dementia.

The film has already established itself as a fan favourite, and following the evening screening, stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, along with Director Harry Macqueen, will join Gráinne Humphreys for a live Q&A session. The event is already fully sold out, but if you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket, fear not as we’ve rounded up some of the other unmissable queer titles at this year’s festival.

A film that is certain to harbour similar attention to Supernova at DIFF this year, is the lesbian period drama, Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Loosely based on the life of Mary Anning, the movie follows the paleontologist as she navigates a passionate and forbidden romance with the married Charlotte Murchison. Once again, this screening will be followed by a highly anticipated post-show discussion with director Francis Lee.

If documentaries are more your speed, be sure to catch A Worm in the Heart created by Meath native, Paul Rice. The director traveled across Russia with his partner via the Trans-Siberian Railway, uncovering the stories of the country’s highly censored queer community. A truly poignant and eye-opening piece, this documentary sheds important light on the queer experience in homophobic and transphobic environments.

And if that wasn’t enough, there is even a selection of LGBTQ+ short films available to view as a part of the PRISM UK Short Film Programme. From exploring the trans experience in Dungarees, to My Mama, a Man, a short documentary following a 60 year-old mother’s courageous leap into the Drag King scene, these quick watches will transport you into stories from all across the gender and sexuality spectrum.

There are a whole host of exciting Irish and international titles screening beyond those mentioned above, and you can check out the full Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival programme here. If something catches your eye, reserve your place quickly because, as seen with Supernova, events at DIFF are selling out fast!