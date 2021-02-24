Director Jenna Laurenzo launches eagerly awaited Girls Night Stand Chapter Two on YouTube

Not allowing the pandemic to stop her, director Jenna Laurenzo has released the highly anticipated Chapter Two of her short film, Girl Night Stand, on her YouTube channel.

Girl Night Stand follows the awkwardness that comes along with one-night stands. In the film, Katie, who meets Sarah and ends up going home with her, discovers a new dimension to her sexuality which leaves her questioning things.

With the awkwardness of Chapter One still present, Chapter Two follows on by bringing us on a journey with Katie and Sarah as they navigate a brewing romance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and all the complications that entails.

To coincide with the release, Laurenzo, who stars as Katie, also released her debut single, The River, with Isotopia Records – which features in the short film. The multi-talented Laurenzo is also the director and star of the feature film, Lez Bomb, which was produced by Bobby Farrelly of There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber fame. Lez Bomb won the best narrative jury award at the Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival where it premiered.

Both shorts in the Girls Night Stand series have already amassed huge critical acclaim and received a massive cult following. Speaking of the journey to their creation, Laurenzo shared, “2020 was tough for everyone. At a time in which connection is so important and craved for, I wanted to make something in both film and music, with love, humour and playfulness.”

Chapter Two was made to help people during this tough time, with Laurenzo adding, “We’ve all had our own version of Girl Night Stand and this chapter was created to inspire and instil hope when so many need it most.”

You can view Girl Night Stand part one here. And you can listen to the debut single by Jenna Laurenzo here.