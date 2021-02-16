Are you ready for Disco Utopia? These Irish drag queens are throwing the ultimate online party

It’s almost time. For Disco Utopia! Landing this Friday at 7pm on the Dublin Fringe Festival YouTube channel, this glittering, digital dreamscape will offer sweet respite from the morbid malaise of these trying times!

So what can we expect from these four glamazons of Irish drag? The fabulous creators describe Disco Utopia as “a cyber-drag spectacular set in a distant realm that celebrates joy, freedom of expression and glitter-based debauchery at all times. This lovingly curated world pays heartfelt homage to nightlife, queer culture and the resilience of the human spirit.” Now how can you say ‘no’ to that?

While the show is absolutely free to watch, there will of course be an option to tip your queens, with 25% of monies raised going towards helping those in Direct Provision.

With a guest appearance by the supernaturally talented singer-songwriter Steven Sharpe, viewers are strongly advised to adorn themselves in their most fabulous ensemble, grab a cocktail and prepare for an epic journey of ASCENSION, LIBERATION and CELEBRATION!

So who can you expect to see? Here are the ladies to tell you a little bit about themselves.

VIOLA GAYVIS

GCN cover star Viola Gayvis’ generosity knows no bounds. In fact, she has been giving us all life for quite some time now. In a single performance, she has been known to selflessly donate flawless beauty, dazzling death drops and pure unmistakable charisma. Her legendary hair flips and iconic glitter beard are the stuff of dreams. Super gay dreams. Oh and did we mention she is a human rights activist? Theydies and gentlethem, prepare to thank this queen profusely for her stunning drag philanthropy.

ANNIE QUEERIES

Legend has it that Annie Queeries crystallised when a twink wished for frosted tips during a solar eclipse in the early 00’s. Others say she sheds her wizened exoskeleton every 10 years and sells the discarded husks on the dark web Depop to support her extravagant lifestyle. Although her origin remains a mystery, this female-woman-lady is best described as a glamorous buffoon, serving you conceptual beauty, bizarre tomfoolery and corporate puns in equal measure.

Does anyone have Annie Queeries?

COCO

Dublin’s answer to a mix of Taylor Momsen and Nicole Ritchie. When you put rock, fashion and crazy in a blender, you get Coco Ri – queen and riot of the Dublin party scene.

LAVENDER

Lavender is an alternative horror and glam rock drag queen with a penchant for tacky glamour and worshipping satan. When it comes to performance style, Lavender likes to explore her darkest ideas without feeling the need to fit any typical drag mould. Her biggest drag influences are Hannibal Lecter, Bella Lugosi’s Dracula and Bea Arthur as Dorothy in The Golden Girls. Lavender enjoys cooking Mexican food, stoning cheap clothing, and stealing children’s souls.

Get your glam finery ready and join the ladies this Friday. You know you want to.