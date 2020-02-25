New documentary Tras featuring Irish trans couple to air on TG4

Tras is a new documentary about a young Irish transgender couple and the challenges and obstacles they have had to overcome as they discovered more about their own identities. The programme follows Max from Sligo and Victoria from Cavan over a six month period, during which the couple must travel to Warsaw to access medical care that is not available in Ireland.

The documentary not only covers broader trans issues such as gender dysphoria, coming out, mental health difficulties, family acceptance and gender confirmation surgery, but also takes a close look at the personal stories of both Max and Victoria and their relationship.

The Gender Recognition Act, which was implemented in 2015, gives legal gender recognition to any adult in Ireland and hundreds of transgender people have legally changed documents since it was introduced. However, there are still a large number of obstacles faced by transgender people across the country today.

Max, who appears in the documentary, officially changed his name by deed poll in January 2018, and has since gotten a new passport which confirms his gender legally. After this, Max began working towards the next step in his transition – getting top surgery, or a double mastectomy. The programme follows the pair as they travel to Warsaw in Poland where Max underwent the surgery in July last year – a procedure which is not available in Ireland.

Max’s girlfriend, 21 year-old Victoria, came out as a trans woman just before sitting her Leaving Cert in her hometown of Cavan, with Max being the first person she told. The couple met in Irish college and have been in a relationship for over three years now. Tras delves into how they deal with daily obstacles together in “a tale of two personal intertwining journeys told by those whose voice is rarely heard in Irish society.”

The documentary will air tomorrow, Wednesday February 26 at 9:30 PM on TG4 and will be available on the TG4 player after its premiere.